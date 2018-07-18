12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Rock out at Fenway Park with the Foo Fighters, see sandy art at Revere Beach and more.

Still need some ideas for how to spend your time off? We've got you covered. From sand sculpting fests to rock concerts and more, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ART & CULTURE

Festival Betances

Thousands of people will flock to the South End this weekend for the return of Festival Betances, New England's longest-running Latino cultural celebration. The festivities will celebrate 50 years of the non-profit organization Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción with a parade, music, arts and crafts, plus other fun activities.

July 21-22, Plaza Betances,Villa Victoria, 100 W Dedham St., Boston, ibaboston.org/festivalbetances

International Sand Sculpting Festival

Revere Beach will once again host the annual competition, featuring artists from across the globe who'll showcase their sandy masterpieces. Get all the details on this year's fest here.

July 20-22, Revere Beach, Revere, reverebeachpartnership.com

True Crime: Shattering the Illusion of Justice

Hang out with the lawyers from "The Staircase" and "Making a Murderer" at this special Q&A event on Sunday. Check out our interview with David Rudolf and Jerry Buting here.

July 22, 8 p.m., Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville, $26+, artsatthearmory.org

FILM

'The Equalizer 2'

Denzel Washington is back to kick butt and take names on the big screen in this sequel to his hit 2014 action flick. Both movies were filmed around the Boston area, so keep your eyes peeled for all the local landmarks.

Opens July 20, various locations, equalizer.movie

FOOD & DRINKS

Camp Wannamango

L.L.Bean and Lawn on D are teaming up to to bring a real-life version of Harpoon's Camp Wannamango to the outdoor venue. The festivities will include relay games, prizes and, of course, plenty of brews to sip on.

July 20, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, free, signatureboston.com/lawn-on-d

Crawfish and Beer Fest

Out of all the things to do in Boston this weekend, this one might be the tastiest. Crawfish and beer is a pretty great combination, and local foodies will get to enjoy both at Sumiao Hunan Kitchen this weekend. The restaurant is hosting a fest dedicated to the crawfish and beer on Sunday, complete with three pounds of the delicious seafood treat, plus a complimentary beer or mocktail for each ticket purchase.

July 22, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Sumiao Hunan Kitchen, 270 3rd St., Cambridge, $30, eventbrite.com

Dorchester Brewing Co. Turns 2

The local brewery is celebrating is 2nd anniversary this weekend with a special bash. Swing by on Saturday to recieve a free treat from Union Square Donuts with a purchase of a beer (limited to first 50 guests), pizza from the Oath Pizza Truck, plus live music, including a performance by the one and only Keytar Bear.

July 21, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Co., 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, dorchesterbrewing.com

GOING OUT

Fenway Fridays

Samuels & Associates is launching a new, weekly block party series in Fenway this weekend. Swing by the neighborhood on Fridays to enjoy free concerts on the roof of the Verb Hotel, special food and drink offers at area restaurants, giveaways and more.

July 20-Aug. 31, Fenway neighborhood, Boston, thefenway.com

MISC.

Room Escape Boston

Located at the same indoor complex that houses Archery Games Boston, a new room escape experience is now open in Chelsea. Explore fun challenges and solve problems with friends, plus receive a special discount if you stop by through Sunday.

Promotion runs through July 22, Archery Games Boston, 121 Webster Ave., #3, ​ Chelsea, $20+, roomescapeboston.com

MUSIC

Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters are back in town this weekend and are ready to rock out at Fenway Park. See Dave Grohl and the rest of the gang bring down the house at the historic ballpark on Saturday and Sunday. Out of all the things to do in Boston this weekend, this is one concert you don't want to miss.

July 21-22, Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, $39+, mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/foo-fighters

Janelle Monae

Fresh off the release of her third studio album, "Dirty Computer," this spring, the acclaimed singer-songwriter will bring her latest tour to the Hub this weekend. See Monae take over the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion on Saturday night, along with St. Beauty.

July 21, 7:30 p.m., Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston, $49+, livenation.com

Kingdom Hearts Orchestra

If you're a video game fan who can't get enough of the "Kingdom Hearts" soundtrack, then you might want to take a trip over to the Wang Theatre on Thursday night. The Kingdom Hearts Orchestra will perform all the classic tracks from the hit game during a special live show.

July 19, 8 p.m., Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston, $52.75+, bochcenter.org