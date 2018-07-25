12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Can you believe it's almost August already? Make the most of the last few days of July with our guide to all the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

FIGMENT Boston

Back for its ninth year, enjoy art activities in a variety of mediums when this free fest returns to take over the Rose Kennedy Greenway this weekend. Stop by o n Saturday night for FIGMENT After Dark, which will bring music, dancing, art projects and more to Dewey Square.

July 28-29, Rose Kennedy Greenway, Boston, free, boston.figmentproject.org

Infinite Vibrations: Niho Kozuru

The Society of Arts + Crafts has a new exhibition by the Boston-based sculptor on display this summer. The exhibit highlights three bodies of work by Kozuru that focus on interesting creations made from molds of objects ranging from thrown clay to spun metal.

Through Sept. 29, Society of Arts + Crafts, 100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, societyofcraft.org

Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts

The annual celebration of all things Puerto Rico returns to the Hub this weekend. From parade and performances to food and more, find out all the details on this year's fest here.

July 27-29, various times and locations, free, puertoricanfestivalofma.org

FAMILY

Wizarding Weekend at the Boston Children’s Museum

The magic of Harry Potter will take over the Boston Children’s Museum this weekend. Dust off your favorite robes and wands and head over to the museum for two-days of wizarding activities, including wand and potion making, Quidditch practice, plus a screening of a history of magic documentary. Owls are scheduled to fly by on Saturday, while a magic show is set for Sunday afternoon.

July 28-29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston, bostonchildrensmuseum.org

FOOD & DRINKS

‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ Boozy Brunch

Channel your inner Will Smith and head over to City Tap House this weekend. The Seaport hotspot is hosting a “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” brunch on Sunday, complete with food and drink specials, a ‘90s-themed costume contest, music by DJ Sprino and more.

July 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., City Tap House, 10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston, boston.citytap.com

Oak Long Bar Pool Party

Cool off at this outdoor, pool-themed party at Oak Long Bar + Kitchen's patio this weekend. The venue will be decked out with beach balls, palm trees and squirt guns, plus guests can expect boozy ice pops, games, giveaways and more.

July 26, 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Oak Long Bar + Kitchen, 138 St. James Ave., Boston, oaklongbarkitchen.com

Misc.

Treasure Hunt

There aren't many things to do in Boston this weekend that will actually add to your wallet. If you're looking for some extra green, you might want to take a trek around the Common on Thursday night. Breakout Games will hide $2,000 in cash around the park for lucky treasure hunters. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., game masters accompanied by red balloons be handing out cards with details near the New England Aquarium. You can also participate by texting "BOSTONHUNT" to 31996 for coordinates, which will be revealed every half hour between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

July 26, Boston Common, Boston, free, breakoutgames.com/boston

MOVIES

Woods Hole Film Festival

Make the trip over to Cape Cod for the return of this annual film fest. This year's lineup features number of interesting screenings, including a screening of "Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland," a new documentary by Oscar nominees Kate Davis and Devid Heilbronner, which will debut on HBO this Dececmber. The filmmakers will be joined by Bland's mother, sisters and the case's lead attorney at the fest.

July 28- Aug. 4, Woods Hole, Falmouth, woodsholefilmfestival.org

'Wizard of Oz'

There's no place like home! See a free, outdoor screening of the classic flick at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Friday as part of the Summer in the City series.

July 27, Boston Harbor Hotel, 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, free, bhh.com

MUSIC

Cambridge Jazz Festival

Back for its 5th year, stop by Danehy Park on Suday for the return of the Cambridge Jazz Festival. See performances by Grammy winner Terri Lyne Carrington, Receitas De Samba, Boston’s own MND FLO and more.

July 29, noon-6 p.m., Danehy Park, 99 Sherman St., Cambridge, free, cambridgejazzfestival.org

Taylor Swift

She’s back! Make the trek over to Gillette Stadium this weekend for Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour’s stop in the Bay State. The music superstar will take over the home of the Patriots all weekend long. Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX are also set to perform.

July 26-28, Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Pl., Foxboro, $49.50+, ticketmaster.com

Vans Warped Tour

It’s the end of an era. The Vans Warped Tour will rock out at the Xfinity Center for the last time this weekend. Friday’s lineup includes 3OH!3, Mayday Parade, Reel Bad Fish, Less Than Jake, Simple Plan, The Maine and dozens of others.

July 27, 11 a.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield, $45+, livenation.com