12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Need some help making plans for your days off? We've got you covered. From concerts and Fenway Park to sipping special edition brews, here are all the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

A Celebration of Nelson Mandela's Centenary

Celebrate Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Sunday. NPR's Charlayne Hunter-Gault will moderate the festivities, which will reflect on the life's work of the late South African president and examine how a new generation of leaders are carrying on his mission. South African politician Max Sisulu and human rights activist Elinor Sisulu will speak at the event.

June 17, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Columbia Point, Boston, free, jfklibrary.org

"Noir Hamlet"

Local playwright John Minigan is putting a new spin on a Shakespeare classic with this production at the Boston Center for the Arts. Set in Los Angeles during 1949, this noir version of "Hamlet" turns its title character into a brooding detective who's on the hunt to discover what really happened to his late father.

June 14-30, Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremon St., Boston, $30, bcaonline.org

COMEDY

Alonzo Bodden

A comic's comic who's been a veteran of the comedy world for years, Alonzo Bodden always brings the laughs when he hits the stage. See the "Last Comic Standing" alum perform live at Laugh Boston all weekend long.

June 14-16, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $15+, laughboston.com

David Cross

Fresh off his appearance at this year's Boston Calling, actor and comedian David Cross hits the stage at The Wilbur this weekend. The "Arrested Development" star will bring his "Oh Come On" tour to town on Sunday night.

June 17, 8 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremon St., Boston, $31+, thewilbur.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Hip Hop Yoga Warriors and Mimosas

What's better than hip hop, yoga and mimosas? Enjoy all three at City Winery on Saturday. Instructor Jaimee Ratliff will lead two 60-minute classes this weekend set to your favorite jams. Tickets to the events include one mimosa, which will be served after the workout is finished.

June 16, City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston, $25, citywinery.com

Keytar Bear brews

Trillium is paying tribute to Boston's beloved Keytar Bear with a new double IPA release. Featuring a tropical flavor profile with notes of tangerine, coconut cream and vanilla, the special brew will be available at both breweries for $22.20 per each four pack. Proceeds will go to benefit the fan-favorite busker as he recovers from his latest injuries.

Various locations, $22.20, trilliumbrewing.com

Today we're releasing a beer that pays tribute to beloved Boston busker @KeytarBear The DIPA features honey, lactose and vanilla. Available at BOTH breweries. 1 case limit, $22.20 4pk pic.twitter.com/vGhlak17IN — Trillium Brewing (@trilliumbrewing) June 12, 2018

MISC.

Boston TechJam

Innovators and entrepreneurs will flock to City Hall Plaza on Thursday for this year's TechJam event, a block party of sorts geared towards people interested in the business world. The festivities include music, games, food trucks and plenty of networking.

June 14 from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.City Hall Plaza, Boston, $10+, bostontechjam.com

Lawn of Champions

The Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, Revolution, Boston Cannons, Boston Breakers and more are bringing their championship trophies to the Lawn on D on Saturday afternoon. In addition to checking out all that hardwear, fans will get to take part in interactive experiences, giveaways, and more. Live music, a silent auction and other activities will also be on hand.

June 16, noon-11 p.m., Lawn on D, 420 D St., Boston, free, signatureboston.com

MOVIES

"Jesus Christ Superstar"

The Regent Theatre is hosting a special screening of the hit musical this weekend. Stars Ted Neeley, Bob Bingham and Kurt Yaghjian will be in attendance throughout the weekend for pre-film discussions, as well as autograph and photo sessions with fans.

June 15-17, Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington, $17.50+, regenttheatre.com

Provincetown International Film Festival

The annual fest in P-town is back this weekend to celebrate it's 20th anniversary. In addition to a slew of great films that will be screened, this year's festivities feature a ton of notable honorees, including "The Florida Project" director Sean Baker, actress Chloë Grace Moretz and "Saturday Night Live" alum Molly Shannon.

Through June 17, various locations, Provincetown, provincetownfilm.org

MUSIC

Kiss Concert 2018

Backstreet's back in town. See the legendary boy band along with 5 Seconds of Summer, Marshmello, Dua Lipa and Alessia Cara at the Xfinity Center on Sunday.

June 17, 4:30 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield, $23+, livenation.com

Zac Brown Band

The fan-favorite Southern rockers are back to take over Fenway Park again this weekend. "I’m really excited. We took a year off last year, and I was telling someone else that it felt like we forgot to celebrate somebody’s birthday," guitarist Clay Cook recently told Metro. "Like, it’s usually monumental and usually yearly. We missed it. We really did miss playing Fenway, and so we’re excited to come back."

June 15-16, Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, $44+, mlb.com/redsox/tickets/concerts/zac-brown-band