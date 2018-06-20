12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Dance to disco in honor of Donna Summer, rock out with U2 and more.

Get your disco on at City Hall Plaza this weekend. Photo by Getty Images

The moment we've waited all year for is almost here: summer officially arrives this weekend. Now that the warm weather is kicking into full gear, it's time to make the most of the season. From disco dance parties to rocking concerts, here's your guide to all the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

John Cusack

The legendary actor is coming to Boston this weekend for a special screening of his acclaimed 2000 film "High Fidelity." Following the screening, Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr will moderate a discussion with Cusack, who'll talk about the making of the movie, his career in Hollywood, as well as answer questions from the audience.

June 23, 7:30 p.m., Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston, $43.75+, bochcenter.org

COMEDY

Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz

Following their appearance at the Nantucket Film Festival on Friday, the comedy duo will head over to Boston for two shows on Sunday night. Middleditch and Schwartz will take over The Wilbur for an evening of improv comedy using suggestions from the audience.

June 24, The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $37, thewilbur.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Belgian Beer Fest

Sip on authentic Belgian ales and American twists on the fan-favorite brew style when the fest returns to the Cyclorama this weekend. Beer lovers will be able to try samples during two different experiences, a "Night of the Funk" on Friday and a "day of Inspired Ales" on Saturday.



June 22-23, Cyclorama, 539 Tremont St., Boston, $65, beeradvocate.com/belgian

Boston JerkFest

Feast on Caribbean fare when this annual barbecue-style festival returns on Friday and Saturday. In addition to all that delicious and spicy food, the festivities will also include a rum and brew fest featuring a cocktail competition, drink samples and more.

June 22-23, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, 41 Berkeley St., Boston, $5-$100, bostonjerkfest.com

PorchFest Quincy

The free, outdoor music fest takes over the streets of Quincy on Saturday afternoon. If you're looking to cool off with a few brews durinf the festivities, the Tapped Beer Truck will have a pop-up, beachside beer garden set up at 196 Samoset Ave. Tapped is also teaming up with Moyzilla to bring a beer and cheeseburger-and-special-sauce dumplings to 45 Bayside Rd. in Squantum.

June 23, 3 p.m.-9 p.m., various locations, free, porchfestquincy.org

GOING OUT

Donna Summer Roller Disco Party

Get ready to boogie in honor of the legendary Bostonian and singer this weekend. The annual roller disco party returns to City Hall Plaza on Friday night, featuring live music and free skate rentals, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

June 22, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston, free, boston.gov/calendar/celebration-summer-v-donna-summer-roller-disco-party

Summer Soltice Dock Party

Celebrate the start of summer with the Charles River Watershed Association, which is hosting a party by the docks on Thursday night. The evening will include music, dancing, catered barbecue by Wildfire Catering, brews by Samuel Adams and chilled rosé sponsored by Ninety Plus Cellars.

June 21, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m., Community Boating, 21 David G. Mugar Way, Boston, $75, eventbrite.com

MOVIES

Nantucket Film Festival

See some of the year's best flicks while enjoying the lovely island of Nantucket when the annual film fest returns this week. Highlights include a screening of "Won't You Be My Neighbor," a live taping of NPR’s "Ask Me Another," plus a comedy roundtable featuring Ben Stiller, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz. Other stars who'll appear this year include "Star Wars" actor Adam Driver, comedian Mike Birbiglia, director Noah Baumbach and "The Flash" star Tom Cavanagh.

Through June 25, various locations, nantucketfilmfestival.org

Roxbury Film Festival

For film fest a little closer to the city, swing by the Museum of Fine Arts this weekend. The Roxbury Film Festival will take over the MFA with dozens of screenings through June 30. Thursday's opening night flick is "Llyana," an award-winning animated film produced by "Westworld" star Thandie Newton about a Swazi girl who takes on a dangerous quest.

Through June 30, Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, roxburyinternationalfilmfestival.com

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band

Kick off summer by jamming out with the Dave Matthews Band this weekend. Fresh off the release of their latest chart-topping album, "Come Tomorrow," the beloved band will take over the Xfinity Center on Friday night.

June 22, 8 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S. Main St., Mansfield, $64+, livenation.com

Pearl Jam Night

Before Pearl Jam takes over Fenway Park in September, celebrate the rockers at Pearl Jam Night during Friday's Red Sox game. The festivities include a special Pearl Jam pennants giveaway, as well as a pre-game concert on Jersey Street by Springfield's own Outfall.

June 22, Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, $75, mlb.com/redsox/tickets/promotions/themes/pearl-jam-night

U2

Bono and company are back in Boston this weekend. See U2 rock out at the TD Garden when the legendary band's "eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE" tour comes to town Thursday and Friday.

June 21-22, TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, $45.50+, tdgarden.com