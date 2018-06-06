12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

The work week is almost over, which means it's time to make plans for your days off. From the return of th Boston Pride Parade to boat cruises with hip-hop stars, here are all the fun things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Boston Pride Parade 2018

The Boston Pride Parade returns on Saturday. Get the details on this year's festivities here as well as other ways to celebrate the end of Pride Week this weekend.

Dance for World Festival Day

Saturday's event is a free day of fun marking the end of the Dance World Festival week. The festivities include performances by more than 90 local groups, free intro dance classes, plus food and drink vendors. An outdoor dance party will also take place at the Jose Mateo Ballet Theatre parking lot starting at 6 p.m.

June 9, noon-8 p.m., 1151 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, free, danceforworldcommunity.org

Dragon Boat Festival

Now in its 39th year, the annual race features dozens of teams as they paddle along the Charles River in Hong Kong-style dragon boats. The free event was originally a small affair meant to commemorate the death of poet Qu Yuan in 200 B.C., but has since grown into a full-fledged celebration of Chinese culture featuring food, performances, plus arts and crafts. More than 20,000 parcipants and spectators attend each year.

June 9-10, 409 Memorial Dr., Cambridge, free, bostondragonboat.org

FAMILY

World Ocean Day

Stop by the New England Aquarium to celebrate World Ocean Day on Sunday. A full day of family-friendly festivities have been planned featuring interactive activities, sustainable seafood demostrations, meet and greet with scientists and more. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will also be on hand with Coastie, an animatronic tug boat that talks with kids about water safety.

June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., New England Aquarium, 1 Central Wharf, Boston, free, neaq.org

FOOD & DRINKS

Judy Garland Brunch

The Lenox Hotel's City Table will pay tribute to late Hollywood icon Judy Garland with a special brunch in honor of what would've been her 96th birthday. The restaurant will honor "The Wizard of Oz" star, who was a frequent guest at the hotel back in the day, with food and drink specials, music, movies and more.

June 10, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., City Table, 60 Exeter St., Boston, citytableboston.com

Scoop@Night

Scooper Bowl wraps up on Thursday with a night dedicated to adult ice cream lovers. Tickets to this new addition to the fest geared towards the 21+ crowd include two adult beverages and unlimited scoops of ice cream.

June 7, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., City Hall Plaza, Boston, $30, 21+, scooperbowl.org

GOING OUT

Glow in the Park

Glow in the Park is back on Friday to light up the Greenway. This year's installment of the event will feature performances by Sugar Babies and Vivian Luo, lawn games, an outdoor lounge, a photo booth, an after party at Central Wharf Co., plus plenty of glow sticks. Bon Me, Shuck Truck, Roxy's, Moyzilla and Fresh Food Generation food trucks will serve up the grub, while Samuel Adams and Lila Wines will be on hand to provide the libations.

June 8, 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., the Greenway, High St. and Atlantic Ave., Boston, $95+, rosekennedygreenway.org/events/special-events/glow-park

The Summer Party

The Museum of Fine Arts will host the most stylish party of the season on Saturday night. Held in the Shapiro Family Courtyard, this black tie affair will include performance art pieces, a drag queen show, a silent auction, dancing, special bites and cocktails, plus music by DJ Rich DiMare. A special pre-party will also be held for VIP ticket holders. Tickets to the event must be purchased in advance.

June 9, 9 p.m.-midnight, Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $225+, mfa.org

MOVIES

'Won’t You Be My Neighbor?'

No stars are as beloved as the one and only Fred Rogers. The creator of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" is the subject of the new documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?", which explores the life of the late legend and how he pioneered public television.

Opens June 8, various locations, focusfeatures.com/wont-you-be-my-neighbor

MUSIC

Depeche Mode

Fresh off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, Depeche Mode will take over the TD Garden on Saturday night. The English band will be in town as part of the final leg of their "Global Spirit" tour.

June 9, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $24.50+, tdgarden.com

Ja Rule

Get ready to party on a boat with Ja Rule this weekend. The "Mesmerize" rapper will perform on the high seas as part of the Boat Cruise Summer Series.

June 10, 200 Seeaport Blvd., Boston, $30+, boatcruisesummerseries.com

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The hit folk rock group Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will serenade audience members at the Blue Hills Bank Pavillion this weekend. Alt rockers Deer Tick are set to open the show on Friday.

June 8, 7:30 p.m., Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, 290 Northern Ave., Boston, $55+, livenation.com