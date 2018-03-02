12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Stay up late at the MFA, have a wine and cheese night and more.

FOOD & DRINKS

Star Wars Brunch

The Force will be with Summer Shack this weekend. The Cambridge seafood joint has organized a Star Wars-themed brunch on Sunday, complete with special dishes like Chewie's Bacon, Snoke'in Supreme Scramble, Rebel Lobster Hash, Luke Skywaffles and more. Guests can also expect appearances by a few characters from the far, far away galaxy.

March 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Summer Shack, 149 Alewife Brook Park Way, Cambridge, summershackrestaurant.com

Wine & Cheese Fest

Kick of March the right way with Eataly on Thursday night. The Italian dining emporium is hosting a wine and cheese tasting festival where guests will get the chance to munch on delicious formaggi while sipping on vini selected by expert cheesemongers and wine connoisseurs.

March 1, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and 7 p.m.-10 p.m., 800 Boylston St., Boston, $60, eataly.com

ARTS & CULTURE

"American Dynasties: The Kennedys"

CNN is bringing a screening of its new docuseries on the Kennedys to Boston on Thursday night. The special showing will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by CNN anchor John King and featuring panelists Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Representative Leah Wright Rigueur, as well as Harvard Kennedy School of Government professor and Kennedy biographer Larry Tye.

March 1, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Central Library, 700 Boylston St., Boston, open to the public

Patton Oswalt

WBUR "Here & Now" co-host Robin Young will sit down with the actor and comedian for a discussion about “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” written by Oswalt's late wife Michelle McNamara. The book explores McNamara's obsessive search for the truth behind the infamous “Golden State Killer.” Tickets to the event also include a copy of the book.

March 1, 6 p.m., Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline, $27.99, wbur.org/community/events

Solange

The acclaimed singer will receive the Artist of the Year award at the Harvard Foundation's Cultural Rhythms festival on Saturday. The annual festivities are also set to include performances by student groups, "ethno-cultural cuisine" and more.

March 3, 4:30 p.m., Sanders Theatre, 45 Quincy St., Cambridge, $24, boxoffice.harvard.edu

COMEDY

Baseem Youseff

Dubbed the Jon Stewart of Egypt, Youseff was forced to flee his home country in 2014 due to his jokes criticizing the Egyptian government. He has since taken the U.S. comedy scene by storm and is set to perform at Laugh Boston on Saturday.

March 3, 4 p.m., Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $25, laughboston.com

MUSIC

Aaron Carter

Party like it's 2000 with the former teen pop star in Lawrence this weekend. Carter is bringing his latest tour to town to promote his new record "LøVë," his first record in 15 years.

March 2, 6 p.m., Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal St., Lawrence, $25+, aaroncarter.love

AcousticaElectronica

This immersive show blends electronic and classical music with dance, circus performances and theater for one unforgettable evening. Stop by the Oberon to experience this awe-inspiring performance for yourself.

March 2, 10 p.m., Oberon, 2 Arrow St., Cambridge, $15+, americanrepertorytheater.org

Berklee Middle Eastern Festival

Celebrate the sounds of the Middle East with Berklee on Thursday night. Now in its 10th year, the fest will feature performances by Vadim Neselovskyi Trio, Tigran Hamasyan and more.

March 1, 8 p.m., Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, $8+, berklee.edu

GOING OUT

Casino Night

Ready to roll the dice? The Lenny Zakim Fund's annual casino night returns on Saturday with games, auctions, prizes, an open bar and more. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes is set to host this year's festivities.

March 3, 8 p.m.-midnight, Four Seasons Hotel, 200 Boylston St., Boston, $250+, thelennyzakimfund.org

MFA Late Nites

Party all night long at the Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday. The MFA's popular Late Nites series is back with puzzles, food, a beer hall, music by DJ Dayglow, plus a virtual reality experience by art collective duo MSHR.

March 3, 8 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $20, mfa.org

Pajama Party

First Fridays return at the Institute of Contemporary Art this weekend and the museum is kicking off March with a pajama party. Stop by in your PJs for a night of games, dancing, art and live music courtesy of Boston's own Bearstronaut.

March 2, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., Boston, $15, icaboston.org