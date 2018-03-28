12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Geek out at Anime Boston, see "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz and more.

See "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz at The Wilbur this weekend. Photo by Maarten de Boer/NBC

Bostonians can finally enjoy a weekend free of winter storms. Now that spring is in full swing, it's time to get out there and enjoy the best that the city has to offer. From conventions and comedy shows to concerts and carnivals, here are the top things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

AfriCan CiTY

AfriQue Events is bringing its blend of upscale socializing and international rhythms to the W Hotel on Saturday night. Enjoy an evening of art and music with a fashion show, live DJs, plus cocktails and appetizers.

March 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., W Hotel, 100 Stuart St., Boston, $30+, iamafrique.com/african-city-2018

Anime Boston

Get your geek on this weekend when the annual convention rolls back into Boston. Put out your best cosplay outfits and mingle with other anime fans during the three-day festivities, which will include panel discussions, games, costume competitions and more.

March 30-April 1, Hynes Convention Center, 900 Boylston St., animeboston.com

Chrissy Metz

Fans of NBC's "This Is Us" will definitely want to make a trip to The Wilbur on Thursday night. Actress Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the hit drama series, will be in town for a discussion moderated by NBC Boston anchor Latoyia Edwards.

March 29, 7:30 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $47+, thewilbur.com

COMEDY

Nick Di Paolo

Don't expect a politically correct show when the irreverent and sometimes controversial stand-up star is back in town. The Massachusetts native is set to bring his "Nick Is Right" tour to the Regent Theatre on Friday night.

March 30, 8 p.m., Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington, $25+, regenttheatre.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Babbo Pizzeria e Enoteca

There are few food and drink combinations that are as glorious as pizza and beer. Head over to Babbo on Thursday night to enjoy both as Rhode Island's Foolproof Brewery brings their brews to the Hub for a special tap takeover and dinner.

March 29, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Babbo Pizzeria e Enoteca, 11 Fan Pier Blvd., Boston, babbopizzeria.com

Moon Over Moon Bar

The Back Bay restaurant is celebrating the next full moon over Boston with a special menu by chef Carolyn Johnson. Feast on $2 fish taco sliders, $3 fried oyster sliders, $5 lobster roll sliders and more on Saturday night.

March 31, 9 p.m., Moon Bar, 304 Stuart St., Boston, moonbarboston.com

MISC.

Revere Spring Carnival

Who doesn't love a day at the carnival? The annual festivities return to Revere beginning on Friday, featuring rides, games and even a petting zoo, which will be open daily.

March 30-April 15, Showcase Cinemas, 565 Squire Rd., Revere, fiestashows.com/events/285

WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania

Local WWE fans are going to get quite the show when the professional wrestling promotion returns to the TD Garden on Friday night. Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Kane and more are all set to throw down in the ring.

March 30, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $20+, tdgarden.com

MOVIES

"Isle of Dogs"

Get ready for "Isle of Dogs," Wes Anderson's stop-motion masterpiece about a boy in search of his lost pooch, which features a star-studded cast of Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Frances McDormand, Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson and so many more. Check out the flick at the Coolidge this weekend.

Through April 5, Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline, coolidge.org

MUSIC

Al Jardine

See the Beach Boys star in an intimate, acoustic show at The Cabot on Friday night. From "Surfin'" to "Surfin Safari," Jardine will be playing all his greatest hits in a storytellers-style performance.

March 30, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, $38.50+, thecabot.org

Justin Timberlake Expierence

If you can't make it to his concerts at the Garden next week, there's still another way to see the pop star in the Hub. The Museum of Science is hosting a special Justin Timberlake Experience at its Charles Hayden Planetarium, featuring amazing visuals to go along with all the hit songs.

March 30-31, 7:30 p.m., Charles Hayden Planetarium, 1 Museum Of Science Driveway, Boston, $8+, mos.org

Last Band Standing

See bands battle it out at the Hard Rock Cafe on Saturday night. Presented by the New England Music Awards, the event will feature seven groups that'll compete for the title of the last band standing in Massachusetts.

March 31, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe, 22-24 Clinton St., Boston, $10, hardrock.com