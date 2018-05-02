12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

Enjoy the spring weather at the SoWa Open Market, rock out with Haim and more.

The weather in Boston is seriously heating up, which means it's time to enjoy all the fun, outdoor activities that the city has to offer. From food truck festivals to the return of the SoWa Open Market, check out our guide to all the top things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

FOOD & DRINKS

A Sip of Cinco

While there are plenty of things to do in Boston for Cinco de Mayo this weekend, get a head start on celebrating the holiday with this pop-up experience on Thursday night. Ghost Tequila is bringing a beach bar to the Greenway at Dewey Square, complete with cabanas, tiki torches, palm trees, fire pits, plus two fully stocked bars. A few surprise guests are also scheduled to stop by the festivities.

May 3, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., the Greenway at Dewey Square Plaza, 600 Atlantic Ave., Boston, ghosttequila.com

Craft Your Coastline

The New York-based Blue Point Brewing Co. is teaming up with the Massachusetts Oyster Project for a special charity event at the Barking Crab to help native oyster populations. The evening will include fresh oysters, live music, and for every pint of Blue Point's Heal the Harbors pilsner sold, nearly two dozen oyster shells will be recycled into Bay State waters.

May 3, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Barking Crab, 88 Sleeper St., Boston, $10, facebook.com/events/441785152913239

Greenway Spring Food Truck Festival

There's a lot of things happening at the Greenway this month, but one of the tastier events is going down this weekend. Stop by on Saturday afternoon for this year's spring food truck fest, featuring some of the city's best mobile eateries. After your done feasting, take a stroll through the Greenway Open Market, which will be celebrating its opening day.

May 5, the Greenway by Rowes Wharf Plaza at Atlantic Ave. and High Street, Boston, rosekennedygreenway.org

ARTS & CULTURE

Central Flea

After a successful debut in 2017, this "Cambridge-style" flea market is back for another season on Sunday. Now located at University Park, the weekly festivities feature everything from Afro-centric artists and antique dealers to food trucks and live music. Lamplighter Brewery is also hosting a new beer garden at the flea this year.

May 6-Oct. 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., University Park, 91 Sidney St., Cambridge, newenglandopenmarkets.com/central-flea

SoWa Open Market

The popular SoWa Open Market returns for its 15th season on Sunday. In addition to featuring food trucks, more than 100 local makers, plus dozens of farms and specialty food vendors, the market will have a special Beer Barn set up for 2018. Guests will get the chance to enjoy selections from an array of local brewers, including Aeronaut Brewing, Fiddlehead Brewing and Prospect Ciderworks.

May 6-Oct. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., SoWa Open Market, 460-540 Harrison Ave., Boston, sowaboston.com

COMEDY

Ali Wong

The rising stand-up star and "Fresh Off the Boat" writer is shipping up to the Hub this weekend. Ali Wong will bring the laughs to Chevalier Theatre for four straight shows on Friday and Saturday night.

May 4-5, Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford, $35-$75, chevaliertheatre.com

Nemr

Middle Eastern comedy pioneer Nemr has quickly become a global phenom for his ability to unite cultures with laughs. The Lebanese-American comic will be in town for one-night only at The Wilbur on Saturday.

May 5, 7 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $32-$72, thewilbur.com

MISC.

10th annual Vegas Casino Night

Bowl with a "Brady Bunch" star when the annual Vegas Casino Night charity event returns to Kings' Dedham location on Thursday. Christopher Knight, a.k.a. Peter Brady, will be there, plus Bruins legend Ray Bourque and famed Lowell boxer Mickey Ward. The festivities will include live performances, casino-style games and more.

May 3, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., Kings Dining & Entertainment, 600 Legacy Place, Dedham, $40-$60, journey-forward.org/casino-night

Party in the Park

Start your Friday off with a great workout and a bit of partying. Daybreaker is taking over Fenway Park for a morning filled with yoga, kickboxing, as well as a two-hour dance party. Breakfast treats and drinks will also be on hand to keep your energy up.

May 4, 6 a.m.- 9 p.m., Fenway Park, 4 Yawkey Way, Boston, $20-$38, daybreaker.com/event/party-in-the-park

TEDxCambridge

If you're obsessed with watching TED videos online, you're going to love this event. TEDxCambridge is back on Thursday with seven special speakers and a performance by the Boston Ballet. This year's guests include Andrew McAfee, Erez Yoeli, Andrea Lauer, Joel Salinas, Tony Luciani, Sebastian Buckup and Lisa Feldman Barrett.

May 3, 7 p.m., Boston Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston, $70+, tedxcambridge.com

MOVIES

"RBG"

The life and legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg heads to the big screen in the new documentary "RBG." The film is an intimate portrait at how this groundbreaking figure has become such an inspiring pop culture icon.

Opens May 4, various locations, rbgmovie.com

MUSIC

Haim

The trio of rocker sisters is ready to take over Agganis Arena on Thursday night. Their second studio album, "Something To Tell You," proved to be a critical and commercial hit after it debuted last year, climbing all the way to a top 10 spot on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart.

May 3, 7:30 p.m., Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., $25+, agganisarena.com