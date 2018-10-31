12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

If you've still got some energy left after celebrating the Red Sox's World Series championship and parade, we've got some ideas for how you can spend your time off. From partying with Pedro Martinez to an all-star night of comedy, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Boston Christmas Festival

While Thanksgiving is still on the horizon, it's never too early to celebrate the Christmas season. Back for its 32nd year, this annual fest will take over the Seaport World Trade Center for three days of arts and crafts, pop-up boutiques, farmers market goodies, a gingerbread house contest and more.

Nov. 2-4, Seaport World Trade Center, 200 Seaport Blvd., Boston, $14, bostonchristmasfestival.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Illuminus

Downtown Crossing will transform into an awe-inspiring display of art when this free, nighttime fest returns this weekend. Stop by Illuminus to a showcase of creative works by local artists, designers, performers and more.

Nov. 2-3, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., Downtown Crossing, Boston, free, illuminusboston.org

COMEDY

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Comics Come Home

Denis Leary's annual comedy extravaganza in support of the Cam Neely Foundation is back for its 24th straight year on Saturday night. See the Bay State comic bring the laughs alongside Lenny Clarke, Billy Gardell, Christine Hurley, Robert Kelly, Jessica Kirson and Brian Regan. We hear Leary has a few surprises in store for this year's show as well.

Nov. 3, 8 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $49.50+, tdgarden.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Howie Mandel

The veteran comic and "America's Got Talent" judge is heading back to the Boston area this weekend. See Howie Mandel as he takes over the Chevalier Theatre for a night of laughs on Saturday.

Nov. 3, 7 p.m., Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford, $25+, chevaliertheatre.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Tom Green

The Canadian comic and former MTV star will be in town for a three-night stint at Laugh Boston. Chris Pennie and Pail Landwehr will join Tom Green when he heads to the Hub this weekend.

Nov. 1-3, Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston, $29, laughboston.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Bow Market Grand Opening

Somerville's newest hotspot celebrates its official grand opening on Saturday. Stop by Bow Market for a day of food, drinks, live music and more. The mayor of Somerville will also be on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Nov. 3, 11 a.m., Bow Market, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville, bowmarketsomerville.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Massachusetts Cheese Festival

If you love cheese, we've got the perfect event for you. Enjoy dozens of cheese samples, meet top-notch cheesemakers, sip on wine and ciders, plus learn the art of cheesemaking when this foodie fest returns this weekend.

Nov. 3, Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville, macheesefest.org

GOING OUT

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala

What better way to cap a week of Red Sox celebrations than a gala with a Boston sports legend? Party with Pedro Martinez when this anual event returns to raise funds to support children and families in the Dominican Republic and the United States. The former Red Sox ace will be joined by several members of this year's World Series squad, including manager Alex Cora, Eduardo Rodriguez, Sandy Leon, Eduardo Nunez and Christian Vazquez.

Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Mandarin Oriental,776 Boylston St., Boston, $300+, pedromartinezfoundation.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: The Grand 1-Year Anniversary Party

One of Boston's hottest nightclubs celebrates its 1-year annivesary with a big party on Thursday night. Rick Ross is set to perform at The Grand's birthday bash.

Nov. 1, 10 p.m., The Grand, 58 Seaport Blvd., Suite 300, Boston, $45+, thegrandboston.com

MOVIES

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Christopher Robin'

The Museum of Fine Arts is hosting a free screening of the hit Disney flick on Saturday morning in celebration of its new exhibit "Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic." Make sure to get there early, as tickets will only be available on a first come, first served basis.

Nov. 3, 10:30 a.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, free, mfa.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'The Princess Bride'

Enjoy "An Inconceivable Evening" with "The Princess Bride" star Cary Elwes on Saturday. The Cabot is hosting a special screening of the classic film, followed by a Q&A with the fan-favorite actor.

Nov. 3, 8 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, $42.50+, thecabot.org

MUSIC

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Wu-Tang Clan

Hip-hop fans will want to make the trek out to Lowell on Friday night for this epic show. Wu-Tang Clan will be in town for a special performance to celebrate 25 years of their debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)."

Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Tsongas Center, 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Lowell, $49+, tsongascenter.com