12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

It's another fun, fall weekend in the Hub, as there are a host of amazing events and activities to check out. From blockbuster films to awesome arts fests, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

Things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Allbright Art Crawl

Take part in a group bike ride around Allston and Brighton to see musical events, galleries, public art and more from over 100 artists. The free, family-friendly event is also offering free pedicabs to check out all the sites on the tour.

Oct. 13, noon-5 p.m., tour starts at Athlete’s Park, 140 Guest St., Brighton, free, allstonvillage.com/allbright-art-crawl

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Boston Book Festival

Celebrate the literary world when this free fest returns on Saturday. Featured speakers include Doris Kearns Goodwin, Kate DiCamillo, Tayari Jones and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Copley Square, Boston, free, bostonbookfest.org

COMEDY

Things to do in Boston this weekend: David Spade

Fresh off the release of his new Netflix comedy "Father of the Year," the comedy veteran is coming to Boston this weekend. David Spade will perform for one-night only at The Wilbur on Friday.

Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $39+, thewilbur.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Central Square Food Truck Festival

The Central Square Flea is bringing an epic food truck fest to Cambridge this weekend. Try bites from more than 30 of the region’s top food trucks while jamming out to live music and sipping on brews at the Lamplighter beer garden.

Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., University Park, 91 Sidney St., Cambridge, newenglandopenmarkets.com/visit-the-central-flea

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Eventide 1 Year-Anniversary

Celebrate the seafood hotspot's 1-year anniversary in Fenway with a weekend full of specials. Enjoy $1 oysters from 4 p.m. until close on Friday, two-for-one clam chowder all day on Saturday and make sure to swing by on sunday for a golden oyster giveaway. Lucky winners who discover a golden oyster in their order of a dozen will receive $1 oysters every Friday for a year.

Oct. 12-14, Eventide, 1321 Boylston St., Boston, eventideoysterco.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Harvest Wine Festa

Stop by this wine tasting takeover to try dozens of awesome Italian wines paired with complimentary fall bites like pumkin risooto, sausages and, of course, plenty of pasta. Alice's Table will also be on hand for a bouquet and flower crown-making station.

Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Eataly, 800 Boylston St., Boston, $60+, eataly.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Jack's Abby United Way 5K

Hit the races and enjoy some brews! The 5K will start and end at the Framingham brewery with 21+ runner receiving a complimentary post-race lager . All of the proceeds from the registration fees will go directly to United Way programs.

Oct. 13, 10 a.m., Jack's Abby Craft Brewery, 100 Clinton St., Framingham, $30, uwotc.org/5K

MISC.

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Boston Wellness Festival

Spend your Saturday morning getting your fitness on over in the Seaport. The fest will features workout classes, meditation sessions, healthy eating and more.

Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Innovation and Design Building 21 Drydock Ave., Boston, $45+, eventbrite.com

MOVIES

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'First Man'

Head out of this world with Ryan Gosling, who plays the first man to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong, in this space drama by Damien Chazelle. Universal Pictures is also teaming up with Regal to offer free admission to the first 25 U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers with valid, government-issued ID at the 7 p.m. showing on Thursday night.

Opens Oct. 11, various times and locations, firstman.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Mystery Science Theater 3000'

Laugh along with the MST3K crew - including original host Joel Hogsdon - during a screening of "Deathstalker II" during Thursday night's stop of the "Mystery Science Theater 3000" live tour. Since it is the 30 anniversary of the show, splurge for the VIP option to take photos with the stars, receive some sweet swag and more.

Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., Shubert Theatre, 265 Tremont St., Boston, $39.50+, bochcenter.org

MUSIC

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Death Cab For Cutie

Ahead of the release of their upcoming ninth album, the alt-rock group will be shipping up to Boston for two nights. See Death Cab For Cutie rock out as they take over the Wang Theatre.

Oct. 14-15, 7:30 p.m., Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston, $32.50+, bochcenter.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Gorillaz

The British virtual band is invading the home of the Bruins this weekend. See the animated group put on the show of a lifetime on Sunday night.

Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $58.25+, tdgarden.com