It's another busy weekend in Boston. Not only is the Head of the Charles Regatta back on the water, but there are number of big combat sports, comedy shows and other big events happening around town. Here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Busy Philipps

Ahead of the debut of her new E! talk show at the end of the month, Busy Philipps will ship up to Boston this weekend. The former "Dawson's Creek" star will be in town on Friday to chat about her new book "This Will Only Hurt a Little."

Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Back Bay Events Center, 180 Berkeley St., Boston, $22+, harvard.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: International Fine Art Show

Back for its 22nd year, the annual show will feature pieces from dozens of galleries based in the U.S. Thursday's opening night gala will also raise money for the Art for Justice Fund.

Oct. 18-21, Cyclorama, 539 Tremont St., Boston, $15, fineartboston.com

COMEDY

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Chris Gethard

Fresh off the release of his new memoir "Lose Well," Chris Gethard will be back in the Boston area this weekend. The comic takes over The Sinclair on Friday night along with Carmen Christopher and host Rob Crean.

Oct. 19, 7:15 p.m., The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge, $22+, 18+, sinclaircambridge.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Lily Tomlin

Few artists have accomplished as much as the legendary Lily Tomlin, who's racked up a slew of Emmy, Tony and Grammy wins over the years. See her bring the laughs to Medford for two-nights this weekend.

Oct. 20-21, Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford, $33+, chevaliertheatre.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Free Burrito Day

Who doesn't love free food? Stop by the Boloco locations at Atlantic Wharf, Congress Street or Federal Street to score a free burrito on Thursday.

Oct. 18, various locations, boloco.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Harry Potter-themed doughnut pop-up

Calling all wizards, witches and Muggles. Harvest is hosting a Harry Potter-themed doughtnut pop-up on Saturday featuring magical flavors like Pumpkin Pasty, Golden Snitch, Butter Beer, Apple Cider and Hogwarts House doughnuts.

Oct. 20, 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m., Harvest, 44 Brattle St., Cambridge, harvestcambridge.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Oktoberfest Allston

The Oktoberfest fun continues with Aeronaut this weekend. Stop by Zone 3 for a day of live music, brews and more.

Oct. 20, 3 p.m.-11 p.m., Zone 3, 267 Western Ave., Boston, $10+, eventbrite.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Pumpkin Smash Party

Smuttynose Brewing Company is teaming up with City Tap House for a pumpkin-themed bash. Swing by on Saturday to enjoy more than 10 kinds of pumpkin brews on tap, a pumpkin-flavored cocktail, as well as all sorts of pumpkin treats.

Oct. 20, 11 a.m., City Tap House, 10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston, boston.citytap.com

GOING OUT

Things to do in Boston this weekend: MFA Late Nites

Party all night long with the Museum of Fine Arts this weekend. The MFA's Late Nites event returns on Friday with music, pop-up performances, food and more.

Oct. 19, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, $15+, mfa.org





MISC.

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Head of the Charles Regatta

Thousands of spectators will head to the banks of the Charles River to cheer on rowers when this annual spectacle returns this weekend.

Oct. 20-21, various locations, hocr.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Matchroom Boxing USA

It's fight night at the Garden this weekend as Matchroom Boxing USA brings a stacked card to Boston. While there are ton of great fights set to go down, all eyes will be on Irish boxer Katie Taylor, who's posed to have a breakout performance when she takes on Cindy Serrano.

Oct. 20, 5 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $44.50+, tdgarden.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: WWE Live Supershow

The combat sports fun continues on Sunday as the WWE returns to Boston. Former UFC champ turned wrestling superstar Ronda Rousey is set to throw down, along with Roman Reigns, Dolph Ziggler and more.

Oct. 21, 7 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $20, tdgarden.com