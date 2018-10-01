5 fun things to do in Boston with kids this month, October 2018

There's no shortage of fun events in the fall for adults in the Hub, but what about the little ones? From educational events to food fun, we've rounded up the best things to do in Boston with kids this month.

Things to do in Boston with kids this month, October 2018

Kids in the Kitchen

Get your kids interested in the culinary arts and swing by the Boston Public Market this month. The market is hosting a special cooking class series geared towards the 6-12 crowd, featuring hands-on activities, tastings and more. Oct. 6, The Kitchen at the Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., eventbrite.com

Brick or Treat

Celebrate Halloween all month long at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Boston. Every Saturday and Sunday in October, the venue will host spooky parties featuring pumpkin patch photo opportunities, build off challenges, Lego trick or treating, costume contests and more. Oct. 6-31, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville, boston.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

Be Well Series: Safety

The Boston Children's Museum is always a great place to take the little ones, who can learn about all sorts of interesting topics. Stop by on Oct. 13 for the safety installment of the be well series, where kids can learn how to prevent and respond to injuries as well as practicesafety techniques with fun activities. Oct. 13, Boston Children's Museum, 308 Congress St., Boston, bostonchildrensmuseum.org

Breakfast with animals

Enjoy a fun brunch with cute critters at the Franklin Park Zoo this month. The venue is hosting a breakfast with red pandas on Oct. 6 and another breakfast with gorillas on Oct. 21. Oct. 6 and 21, Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd., Boston, zoonewengland.org

National Chemistry Week

Get your beakers and test tubes ready because National Chemistry Week is back this month. Celebrate with the Museum of Science on Oct. 21 with a day filled with science fun. The festivities will include hands-on activities with guest scientists from area universities, check out demonstrations by Professor Bassam Shakhashiri and more. This year's theme is focused on "Out of This World" chemistry, so expect a few space-themed activities as well. Oct. 21, Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston, mos.org