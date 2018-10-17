15 fun things to do in Salem for Halloween 2018 and beyond

As the site of the infamous 1692 witch trials, it's no surprise that thousands of revelers take over the streets of Salem each year to celebrate the Halloween season. While Witch City is the perfect place to enjoy scary attractions, there's more to the Massachusetts town than just witchcraft and haunted happenings. In addition to its spooky side, Salem is also filled with all kinds of great museums, restaurants and so much more. We've put together a nifty guide to all the fun things to do in Salem for Halloween 2018 and beyond.

15 fun things to do in Salem

Things to do in Salem: What to see and do

HausWitch

Billed as a "modern metaphysical lifestyle brand" meets magical healing shop, this Salem haunt is a fan-favorite among locals and visitors alike. Stop by to see if you can score some scary good deals on everything from moon phase potions to She Wolfe tarot cards. 144 Washington St., hauswitchstore.com

Halloween Finale Fireworks

If you're lucky enough to be in Salem on Oct. 31, make sure to head downtown that evening. The annual Halloween Finale Fireworks will once again light up the skies over the North River. Oct. 31, 10:15 p.m., Downtown Salem

House of the Seven Gables

Built by ship-owner John Turner in 1668, this historic home has become a must-see destination, especially for fans of Nathaniel Hawthorne's 1851 classic 1851 "The House of the Seven Gables." This year, the iconic landmark celebrates its 350th anniversary with staged readings of the Hawthorne novel, workshops and more. 115 Derby St., 7gables.org

Peabody Essex Museum

A staple of Salem's arts and culture scene, the PEM is the perfect place to enjoy some amazing artwork while taking a break from all the spectacular spooky events around town. The museum currently has an "Empresses of China's Forbidden City" exhibit on display, which explores the impact these female rulers had on the the Qing dynasty. 161 Essex St., pem.org

Salem Witch Museum

While it's open year-round, Halloween season is obviously a great (and busy) time to swing by the museum. Learn about what really happened during the witch trials of 1692 at the museum or through a self-guided tour through all the historic sites in Salem. 19 1/2 N. Washington Sq., salemwitchmuseum.com

Salem Witch Village

Located right across the street from the PEM, the Salem Witch Village is a one-stop shop for all sorts of haunted happenings. The area is home to a number of attractions, including the Salem Wax Museum, the Frankenstein’s Castle haunted house and more. 282 Derby St., salemwitchvillage.biz

Spellbound Tours

Do you think ghosts are real? You might become a believer after taking a tour through some of the city's most haunted sites with guide Mike Vitka. 213 Essex St., spellboundtours.com

Witch City Horror Film Festival

For the first time ever, Salem will host a one of a kind horror film fest on Halloween weekend. The festivities will feature 16 feature films, shorts and even documentaries, headlined by Erik Bloomquist's debut flick "Long Lost." CinemaSalem, 1 E. India Square Mall, witchcityhorrorfilmfestival.com

Witch Dungeon Museum

Take a trip back in time with this spooky museum. The Witch Dungeon Museum features live reenactment shows based on actual transcripts from the 1692 Salem witch trial, plus tours through its replica dungeon. 16 Lynde St., witchdungeon.com

Witch House

Another famed landmark of Salem, the Witch House was home to Judge Jonathan Corwin, who was involved in the infamous 1692 trials. The house is the only structure still standing with direct ties to the trials. 310 Essex St., thewitchhouse.org

Things to do in Salem: Where to stay, eat and drink

BitBar

Make like the kids from "Stranger Things" and test your skills at Salem's go-to arcade bar. In addition to BitBar's collection of classic games, the space is also a great spot to grab yummy bar bites and tasty themed-cocktails. 50 Saint Peter St., bit.bar

Far From the Tree Cider

If you love ciders, them you definitely need to take a trip to the Far From the Tree tap room, which has all sorts of funky offerings on tap, including the Ectoplasm, a sweet Halloween treat made with green bell pepper, jalapeno and kiwi cider. And if you stop by on Oct. 31, you can enjoy a special screening of the Disney classic "Hocus Pocus," which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. 108 Jackson St., farfromthetreecider.com

The Hotel Salem

A beautiful, boutique hotel located in the center of the city, the new Hotel Salem is a stylish spot to set up shop during your stay. While you'll need to book well in advance in order to snag a room for Halloween weekend, last-minute visitors can still enjoy the space thanks to its pair of hip restaurants. Feast on New England favorites by executive chef Justin Perdue at Counter, or sip on a few drinks at The Roof, Salem's only seasonal rooftop bar. 209 Essex St., thehotelsalem.com

Kokeshi

Enjoy Asian street food and craft cocktails at this hip Japanese restaurant in Salem. The Kokeshi menu features everything from tuna poke to steamed pork buns, plus more adventurous fare like the octopus hot dog and tiki cocktails. 41 Lafayette St., kokeshirestaurant.com

Ledger

Helmed by chef and owner Matt O'Neil, Ledger offers an upscale vibe with an array of classic offerings, including raw bar selections, pan roasted scallops, lobster spaghetti carbonara and more. Don't forget to book a table for brunch and munch on some pumpkin pancakes. 125 Washington St., ledgersalem.com

The Merchant

Another gorgeous spot to book a stay in Salem, The Merchant is always a popular spot for visitors. The hotel has a lot of history too, as it was built by noted 18th century architect Samuel McIntire and even once housed President Washington. 148 Washington St., themerchantsalem.com

Things to do in Salem: How to get to Salem

Salem Ferry

There are plenty of ways to get to Salem, but one fun option is the Salem Ferry. Offering round trip service from Boston to Salem, guests will get a chance to enjoy a scenic view of New England as they make their way to Witch City. The ferry runs from mid-May through Halloween. 10 Blaney St., salemferry.com