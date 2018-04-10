3 tasty tiki cocktail recipes from UNI's beverage director

From left: The Heartless Bastard, Tea Party at Dawn and Jatoba. Try these Tiki cocktail recipes by Uni's Vikram Hegde. All Photos Provided

Take a trip to the tropics this spring with these tasty tiki cocktail recipes by Vikram Hegde, the new beverage director for Ken Oringer's Boston hotspots UNI, Toro, Coppa and Little Donkey. UNI is launching a new tiki menu featuring a variety of delicious single portion and large-format drinks. Take your cocktail game up a notch with these awesome recipes by Hegde.

Tiki cocktail recipes

Heartless Bastard

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Boomsma Genever

-½ oz. Ginger syrup

-½ oz. Lime juice

-1 Dash Angostura bitters

-5 Mint leaves

Directions:

Mount all ingredients in a mixing tin and shake. Strain into a Collins glass and top with soda and fresh ice. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Jatoba

Ingredients:

-1 oz. Avua Prata Cachaca

-1 oz. Ancho Reyes

-½ oz. Banana liqueur

-½ oz. Maple Syrup

-½ oz. Lemon juice

-2 Dashes Peychaud’s bitters

Directions:

Mount all ingredients in a mixing tin and whip shake. Strain into a tiki glass and top with soda and crushed ice. Garnish with a float of Peychaud’s bitters and two picked cherries.

Tea Party at Dawn

Ingredients:

-1 ½ oz. Pimm’s

-½ oz. Seongcham tea liqueur

-½ oz. Grenadine

-1 oz. Orange juice

-1 Dash orange bitters

Directions:

Mount all ingredients in a mixing tin and shake. Strain into a Collins glass and top with ginger ale and ice. Garnish with a long orange twist and an umbrella.