Want to workout like Tom Brady? There's an app for that

The Patriots star wants to get you into peak shape.

If you're New Year's resolutions for 2018 include getting into tiptop shape, Tom Brady has the app for you.

Earlier this week, the Patriots star unveiled the latest addition to his growing lifestyle brand, the "TB12 Method." Similar to his recently-released book, the new app promises to offer fans all the health tricks and workout tips that have helped to propel the quarterback to five Super Bowl championships.

Brady revealed the new app in a humorous video posted on his Instagram account, which also features a cameo by his pet pooch Fluffy.

"It’s amazing to see what started out as an idea on a stickie note four years ago now coming to life in a new way," Brady wrote in the video's caption. "At TB12, we set out with the intention to take everything we’ve learned over the years and use it to help people around the world fundamentally change how they train and take care of themselves by living to their fullest potential."

While some critics have questioned Brady's peculiar diet and methods of staying healthy (like his head-scratching cure for sunburns), that hasn't stopped folks from picking up copies of his book or joining his meal delivery service.

According to its description on iTunes, the new app will give fans "more effective approaches to working out, hydration, nutrition, supplementation, and cognitive fitness that help decrease the risk of injury while amplifying performance and improving overall wellness."

Brady's app won't come cheap, though, as a monthly fee of $19.99 will be charged to users' accounts following a one-week trial period. There's also an annual fee option, which will cost a hefty $199.99 a year.