Top 10 concerts in Boston this spring

Jam out at these can't-miss shows in the Hub this season.

From pop stars to rock icons, there's something happening in the Hub for every kind of music fan. Check out our guide to the top concerts in Boston this spring.

Jon Batiste

Hear the funky, soulful sounds of Stephen Colbert's bandleader in Cambridge this March. The "Late Show" star is bringing his "Solo in the Round" tour to town for a pair of shows at The Sinclair.

March 14, The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge, $25, sinclaircambridge.com

Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled

Two of today's biggest music stars are taking over the TD Garden this spring. Hip-hop producer and Snapchat fanatic DJ Khaled will join pop sensation Demi Lovato when her latest tour rolls into Boston in March.

March 26, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, $29.95+, tdgarden.com

Lorde

Ya, ya, ya, Lorde is heading back to Boston this season. MITSKI is set to open for the music superstar when she brings her "Melodrama" world tour to the Garden in April.

April 3, 7 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, $39.95+, tdgarden.com

Justin Timberlake

While Tom Brady's musical pal couldn't help the Patriots to another Super Bowl victory with this year's halftime show, the former boy band star does plan on giving fans a good time when he performs at the Garden in April. Timberlake will be in town for a pair of shows in support of his new album "Man of the Woods."

April 4-5, 7:30 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, $59.50+, tdgarden.com

Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends

You read that right, the legendary actor and comedian is coming to Boston for a special performance alongside world renowned cellist Jan Vogler and several other talented musicians. You don't want to miss this once in a lifetime show.

April 12, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 1 Hamilton Pl., Boston, $45+, crossroadspresents.com

Camilla Cabello

Fresh off the release of her debut studio album in January, the "Havana" and former Fifth Harmony singer is hitting the road and will make a stop in Boston this spring. Cabello is set to take over the Orpheum Theatre in April.

April 29, 6:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 1 Hamiltonb Pl., Boston, $35+, crossroadspresents.com

Art Garfunkel

Paul Simon may be saying farewell, but his old partner Art Garfunkel is still going strong. See the folk icon take the stage at City Winery in May.

May 11, 8 p.m., City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Boston, $85+, citywinery.com

Post Malone

The 22-year-old rapper has been on a tear lately with a number of chart-topping hits, including "Rockstar" and "Congratulations." The up-and-coming star will be in town the day before Boston Calling kicks off for a show at the Xfinity Center.

May 24, 7 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S Main St., Mansfield, $81.50, livenation.com

Boston Calling

Boston Calling is back Memorial Day weekend with another stacked lineup of stars. See Eminem, Jack White, Tyler, the Creator, The Killers and so many more awesome performers when the festival returns to Harvard's Athletic Complex.

May 25-27, Harvard's Athletic Complex, 65 N. Harvard St., Boston, $105+, bostoncalling.com

Dead & Company

Rock out with Grateful Dead legends Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, plus the one and only John Mayer as they make their return to the Bay State this spring. Dead & Company kick off their latest tour in Mansfield at the end of May.

May 30, 7 p.m., Xfinity Center, 885 S Main St., Mansfield, $49.50+, deadandcompany.com