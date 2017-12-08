Trillium's indoor beer garden opens its doors in Roslindale

The weather may have gotten colder since Trillium Brewing Company opened their fan-favorite beer garden on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway, but now they're bringing their set up indoors to keep the brews flowing no matter the season.

If you’re a fan of craft beer, plan to make your way to the Roslindale Substation building this winter for Trillium’s new beer garden. The space, which officially opened on Thursday, features open seating, community space and a rotating list of draft options. The garden is open to the public five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, and can also be booked for private events.

“We had a killer time with the Garden on the Greenway this summer so we jumped at the chance to bring Trillium to another Boston neighborhood,” Trillium co-owner Esther Tetreault said in a statement. “Our goal has always been to build a strong community and share what we do. The Substation is such a unique and iconic space, in a welcoming neighborhood, making Roslindale a perfect winter home for the Trillium Garden.”

The company worked with the nonprofit Roslindale Village Main Street to bring this project to life. The beer garden features 34-foot ceilings, 18-foot copper clad doors, a 250-ton capacity gantry crane and six two-story windows, making it a gorgeous space to enjoy some award-winning beers. The move to the Roslindale Substation building comes as great news to members of Trillium’s loyal fan base who have proven where Trillium goes, they go.

After a busy month transforming the Roslindale Substation from a big, beautiful empty building into a big, beautiful beer garden, we're finally ready for service. We open to the public today (12/7) at 4pm. Join us! Hours, draft list, & more: https://t.co/lFRPZIylnG pic.twitter.com/UCRJGDr4Qk — Trillium Garden (@trilliumgarden) December 7, 2017

Trillium is one of Boston’s most popular brewers. Their Fort Point location is probably the most well known, but with their growing following, the company has expanded with a newer brewery and taproom in Canton, plans to expand their Fort Point facility into a restaurant by the end of 2018. Websites like RateBeer and MassLive have ranked Trillium as one of best breweries in the world.

Boston has become a hub for craft beer, and with breweries like Trillium in the city, the ways you can experience a good brew get more and more innovative.

If you go:

Wednesdays through Sundays, Roslindale Substation, 4228 Washington St., Roslindale, trilliumbrewing.com