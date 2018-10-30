Everything you need to know about the new Trillium Fort Point restaurant and brewery

If you love Boston-based beers, then chances are you've sipped on a Trillium brew or two over the years. The fan-favorite brewery by JC and Esther Tetreault has made quite a few moves since it first opened in 2013, expanding from a small, flagship location in Fort Point to beer gardens, beer hall and even a farm in recent years. Now, fans can feast while sipping on their beloved brews at the new Trillium Fort Point restaurant and brewery.

"This was something we thought about conceptually from the beginning," Esther tells Metro. "For us, Trillium has never really been just about making and selling beer. We wanted to create spaces to bring people to together so we could share Trillium with them. Obviously food and beer – it’s a natural pairing."

Here's everything you need to know about the new space, which is now open in Fort Point.

What's on the menu at Trillium Fort Point?

Known for it's delicious offerings of beers, the new restaurant and brewery now has all kinds of tasty bites to offer fans in the Fort Point, courtesy of executive chef Michael Morway.

"For us, Trillium is about the quality of the ingredient, the quality of the beer itself and being inclusive in sharing," says Esther. "We wanted to create a food menu that mirrored that, using local, quality, seasonal ingredients."

The new location is basically an amalgamation of a taproom, restaurant and a roof top bar all in one spot. The first floor is a 10-barrel brewhouse, featuring a 23-seat bar and high-top tables that offers as more energetic taproom vibe, according to Esther. It's perfect for popping in to try whatever new brews are on draft.

The second floor is for those who want to stop for a meal, featuring an intimate main dining room, as well as a private dining area that can accommdate up to 85 guests. The space also offers a large window to the kitchen, with a custom wood fired grill by Blue Barn on display.

As for the food, chef Morway has put together quite the menu, highlighting New England cuisine that uses the best seasonal ingredients. Guests can enjoy everything from Island Creek oysters and foie to bacon burgers and lobster rolls. Esther reveals that she's particularly fond of the burrata, which features poached pears, cornbread, prosciutto and honey. She's also a big fan of the seared scallops, made with honeynut squash, polenta, bacon marmalade and pickled cranberries.

"We have a massive backlog of menu items that we’ll rotate through," Esther says, noting how they plan to change up the menu in accordance with the seasons, so expect some new offerings in the months to come.

"We have this huge wish list for beer that we want to make and we’ve got years down, the road planned out," adds JC. "Similarly for the food, we’ve got this huge wish list."

The husband and wife duo has also taken an interesting approach pairing their food and drinks since "beer is super subjective and personal." Rather than offering pairings that have already been created, they want guests to work with their serving staffs to come up with the best options possible for each visitor.

"Hopefully we have thoughtfully designed the offerings that we have on both the food and beer side," says JC. "Together with our team and the guest, they can come up with something in the moment that just works really well."

Finally, the third floor is a seasonal rooftop bar, so get ready to party when the weather heats up.

Where is the Trillium Fort Point restaurant and brewery?

The Trillium Fort Point restaurant and brewery is located at 50 Thomson Place, which is a stone's throw away from their main location in Fort Point. As for why they decided to set up shop in the neighborhood, the answer is simple.

"Fort Point has soul," says Esther. "Even though the Seaport is blowing up all around us, Fort Point still feels like it really has a unique identity. It’s got soul, it’s got culture, it’s got independence."

If you go:

Open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., 50 Thomson Pl., Boston, trilliumbrewing.com/fortpoint