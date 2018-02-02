Trillium pays tribute to trucks that get 'storrowed' with new beer

Watching box trucks get "storrowed" during the college move-in rush has become somewhat of annual pastime in Boston. Now, Trillium Brewing Company is paying tribute to those poor souls with a new beer offering.
The brewery released its Storrowed Double IPA on Friday, an ode to all the oversized moving vehicles that can't quite make it under the bridge at Storrow Drive each year. Trillium's latest brew hopes to serve as a delicious public service announcement of sorts to remind drivers to "heed the Low Headroom Warnings."
According to Trillium's website, the Storrowed Dobule IPA has "deeply hazy, warm yellow/orange hue" and is filled with fruit flavors, including " a dank nose of sweaty pineapple, mangosteen, and stone fruit, plus "intensely juicy flavors of overripe mango, pear flesh, notes of grapefruit pith, and a background hit of raw sugar."
The new brew is available at both the Boston and Canton Trillium locations for $20.20 per pack starting today.
On Thursday, the brewery teased it's new offering with a cryptic post on Instagram of a photoshopped truck that had been storrowed, emblazoned with a Trillium logo.
