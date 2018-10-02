UFC 229: The best places to watch Conor McGregor vs Khabib in Boston

It's been nearly two years since Conor McGregor last stepped inside the UFC Octagon, but Mystic Mac will finally return to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title on Saturday night. If you don't have a flight booked to Las Vegas to catch all the action at UFC 229, don't worry, as there are plenty of places showing the Irish superstar's big fight in the Hub this weekend. Here's your guide to the best spots to watch McGregor vs Khabib in Boston.

UFC 229: Where to watch McGregor vs Khabib in Boston

Greatest Bar

The West End hotspot is going all out for McGregor vs Khabib this weekend. Stop by the Greatest Bar to watch the fight on enormous TVs, and then let loose on the dancefloor once UFC 229 wraps up. Tables and seats are still available, with tickets starting at just $15. 262 Friend St., Boston, thegreatestbar.com

Green Briar

If you're a fan of McGregor, then you'll probably want to celebrate the big fight by watching it at an Irish pub. The Green Briar will host a 21+ screening of the bout, with doors set to open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, but all ticket holders must be inside the Brighton bar by 10 p.m. if they don't want to miss any of the main event action. 304 Washington St, Brighton, greenbriarpub.com

Hurricane’s at the Garden

Head to this fan-favorite bar near the TD Garden to see McGregor and Nurmagomedov duke it out on Saturday night. Hurricane's is hosting a special, 21+ watch party that's fit for a king. Advance tickets are $20 while tickets at the door will cost $25. The festivities will kick off at 8:30 p.m., but all ticket holders must be inside by 10 p.m. 150 Canal St., Boston, hurricanesboston.com

LIR

The Boylston bar is always busy on the weekend, but expect an even bigger crowd for McGregor vs Khabib on Saturday night. Tickets to the 21+ event are $20 in advance, and if they don't sell out, will be available at the door for $25. 903-905 Boylston St., Boston, lironboylston.com

McGann's Irish Pub

Another local Irish pub is getting in on the action this weekend as well. If you're a McGregor fan, stop by McGann's to watch the fight in style. Tickets to the 21+ watch party are $20 in advance, and will be available at the door for $25 should the event not sell out ahead of time. 197 Portland St., Boston, mcgannsirishpub.com