Valentine's Day recipe: Treat your sweety to hot chocolate pancakes

Surprise your loved one with this twist on the breakfast dish.

If your significant other has a serious sweet tooth, treat them to a delicious meal of hot chocolate pancakes for Valentine's Day. Nick Dixon, executive chef at Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant, breaks down this delightful recipe. "Nothing says Valentine’s Day like chocolate! These hot chocolate pancakes are my go-to every Valentine’s Day," Dixon says. "It’s a simple recipe that will go a long way to impress that special someone. My inside tip for making the perfect pancake is to flip once the bubbles form on the edges, then cook for one minute."

Ingredients

Hot Chocolate Pancakes

-1 cup of store-bought pancake mix

-1/2 cup of hot chocolate mix

-1/2 cup of dark chocolate chunks

-2/3 cup and 4 tbsp. of milk

-1 large egg

-1 tbsp. of melted butter

Hot Fudge Maple Syrup

-1/3 cup of Stonewall Kitchen bittersweet chocolate sauce or something similar

-2/3 cup of maple syrup

Whipped Cream

-1 cup of heavy cream

-2 tbsp. of powdered sugar

-½ tsp. of vanilla extract

Directions

Hot Fudge Maple Syrup

Over low heat, whisk together chocolate sauce and maple syrup until smooth. Set aside and keep warm.

Whipped Cream

Whisk cream, sugar and vanilla extract until peaks form. Set aside.

Hot Chocolate Pancakes

Combine all dry ingredients. Add egg and milk and mix until smooth. Add melted butter and mix until smooth. Place two heaping tablespoons of the batter on a hot buttered griddle. When the edges start to bubble, flip the cake and cook for one minute. Top with hot fudge maple syrup and whipped cream. Garnish with marshmallows.