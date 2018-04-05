What to eat and drink at Boston Calling 2018

Boston Calling 2018 will have a stacked food and drink lineup to go along with all the great music and comedy acts coming to town.

The festival announced its list of offerings on Thursday morning, featuring more than 150 menu items by some of the city's top chefs and restaurants. According to a release, this year's food and drink lineup is the largest in Boston Calling's history.

General admission ticket holders will get the chance to munch on goodies from several new vendors who are joining the fun for 2018, including Area Four, Caked Boston, Chicken & Rice Guys, The Chubby Chickpea, Commonwealth, Cookie DO, Deans Concessions, Jaju Pierogi and Union Square Donuts. A slew of local favorites will return this year as well, including The Smoke Shop, Bon Me, Shuck Truck, Roxy's Grilled Cheese, El Pelon Taqueria and Tasty Burger.

Fans who splurge for VIP and Platinum experiences can expect quite the spread throughout the three-day fest. The VIP area will now have a "Boardwalk Lounge," where guests can fill up on variety of tasty items, ranging from tacos and sandwiches by Puritan & Company chef Will Gilsonto to poke bowls and avocado ponzu boats by Love Art Sushi.

Boston Calling 2018 food and drink lineup

Platinum VIP ticketholders will be able to feast on great food all weekend long, thanks to special menus that will rotate each night of the fest.

On Friday, Island Creek Oyster is bringing a mouthwatering display of oysters, shrimp cocktail and clams that will be served in an ice-filled island boat. Bar Mezzana's chef Colin Lynch will also be serving up dishes ranging from porcetta sandwiches to Roman gnocchi with mushroom ragout.

Saturday night's menu will feature dishes from acclaimed chef Tiffani Faison, who's bringing Sweet Cheek's famous biscuits and more to the festivities with a fried chicken sandwich bar, as well as a shrimp and crab boil. Meanwhile, Boston Chops' chef Chris Coombs has the Sunday menu covered with items like a "home wrecker" hot dog topped with bacon, pickled cabbage, mustard, aioli and onions, plus a carving station for beef tenderloin sandwiches and Moroccan spiced lamb.

On the drink side of things, Boston Calling 2018 will have a lot of beer and wine options to sip on. Fans can expect brews and vino from Samuel Adams, Miller, Sol, Angry Orchard, Mikkeller, Barefoot and more.

If you go:

May 25-27, Harvard Athletic Complex, 79 North Harvard St., Allston,bostoncalling.com