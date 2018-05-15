Everything you need to know about HarpoonFest 2018

Get ready for two days of brews, music and more when HarpoonFest 2018 kicks off this weekend. Harpoon Brewery's annual celebration is back with another awesome lineup of performers and, of course, plenty of beers on tap. Check out our complete guide to everything you need to know for HarpoonFest 2018.

When is HarpoonFest 2018?

The brew-filled fun takes over Harpoon Brewery on Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19. Guests will be able to party all night long on Friday, as the fest is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., with doors closing at 9:30 p.m. Attendees who splurge for early access passes can stop by the fun an hour early on Saturday beginning at noon, while general admission ticket holders can enjoy the fest from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with doors closing at 5:30 p.m.

General admission tickets to HarpoonFest are available at the door for $25 and include a souvenir pint cup and one beer ticket. Early access passes for Saturday are available online for $30 for one drink ticket or $42 for three.

What's on tap at HarpoonFest 2018?

This year's festivities will feature nine styles of Harpoon beverages on tap, including the standard IPA, Lime-y Vice, Camp Wannamango, Craft Cider, House Golden, UFO White, UFO Pineapple, UFO Pink Lemonade, as well as the special UFO Blueberry Lemonade collaboration with Polar. On the food side of things, a number of food trucks will be on hand to serve up grub, including Moyzilla, Da Bomb, Stoked Pizza Co., Shuck, Dining Car, Bacon Truck and Wahlburgers. Aside from the food and drinks, there will also be a number of outdoor lawn games on hand to keep guests occupied.

Who's performing at HarpoonFest 2018?

Attendees can expect two stages of music during this weekend's celebration. Check out the full band schedule below.

Friday, May 18

Stage 1

5:45 p.m.–7:15 p.m.: The Dirty Dottys

7:35 p.m.–8:35 p.m.: Ali McGuirk

8:55 p.m.–10:30 p.m.: STL GLD

Stage 2

6:15p.m.–7:20 p.m.: bloom.

7:40p.m.– 8:50 p.m.: Dan Blakeslee

9:10p.m.–10:30p.m.: Lilith

Saturday, May 19

Stage 1

noon–12:40 p.m.: The Rationales

1 p.m.–1:45 p.m.: Old Jack

2 p.m.– 2:50 p.m.: Blue Ribbons

3:10 p.m.–3:55 p.m.: Julie Rhodes

4:15 p.m.–5:10 p.m.: Pressing Strings

5:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m.: Carissa Johnson & The Cure-Alls

Stage 2

noon–12:45 p.m.: Eavesdrop Trio

1 p.m.–1:40 p.m.: Dan Masterson

2 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: Oompa

3:05 p.m.–4:05 p.m.: Howl at the Moon

4:25 p.m.– 5:20 p.m.: Latrell James

5:40 p.m.– 6:30 p.m.: The Revelations

If you go:

May 18-19, Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston, $25+, 21+, harpoonfest2018.splashthat.com