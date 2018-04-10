Where to eat and drink for the 2018 Boston Marathon

Here's your ultimate guide for where to eat and drink at the 2018 Boston Marathon. Photo by Getty Images

Whether you're a serious runner or just a casual fan, everyone could use a good meal (and a few brews) when all the Marathon Monday festivities race back into town. From pre-race carb-loading to race day feasts, find the perfect spots to eat and drink for the 2018 Boston Marathon.

Where to carb-load for the 2018 Boston Marathon

Pasta seems to be the go-to dish for the carb-loading crowd, and there are plenty of options to choose from ahead of the Marathon this weekend.

Chef Jeremy Sewall is bringing a trio of house-made pasta dishes to Row 34 (383 Congress St.) on Sunday. Between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., guests enjoy offerings like squid ink casarecce with shrimp, kale bucatini with clams and garganelli with tuna bolognese. Fans of Sewall's other seafood hotspot, Island Creek Oyster Bar (500 Commonwealth Ave.), can also expect a slew of tasty pasta dishes, ranging from rigatoni with shrimp and pork sausage ragout to the signature lobster roe noodles.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse (75 Arlington St.) is another go-to spot for some great pasta before the race kicks off. Fuel up on the restaurant's hand-rolled potato gnocchi, made with organic mushrooms, basil and white truffle oil, or munch on the tagliatelle bolognese, featuring braised veal, beef, pork and tomato sauce.

If you're a runner who's looking for a pre-Marathon deal, check out the Seaport's Tuscan Kitchen (64 Seaport Blvd.) between April 14-16. Athletes who show their registration or Marathon app will receive a complimentary pasta meal. Empire (1 Marina Park Dr.) also has a sweet deal for competitors, as anyone who shows their race bib can chow down on a complimentary appetizer between April 13-15.

And if you think you have what it takes to tackle a bottomless bowl of pasta, stop by Restaurant Dante (40 Edwin H. Land Blvd., Cambridge) on Sunday. From 5 p.m.-8 p.m., guests can fill up on a number of pasta offerings from chef Dante de Magistris, including tomato basil, aglio e olio and zucchine.

Have a sweet tooth? Stop by the recently opened Magnolia Bakery (Faneuil Hall Marketplace) for Marathon-themed cupcakes, which will be available April 14-16 for $5.50 each.

Where to eat and drink during the 2018 Boston Marathon

If you're heading to the start line in Hopkinton to cheer on runners for Marathon Monday, there's no better place to celebrate than with Start Line Brewing Co. The brewery is hosting the 1st annual Marathon Spectacular at the Weston Nurseries Garden Center (93 East Main St., Hopkinton) to benefit the 26.2 Foundation. The event will include food trucks, raffles, plus beer, wine and mimosas for sale.

Restaurants and bars in Boston proper are, of course, going all out on Patriots' Day as well. Located not too far from the action, UNI (370A Commonwealth Ave.) is serving up a streamlined menu during the day featuring items like foie gras bratwurst and scallion pancake pizza. Head over to Lansdowne Pub (1 Lansdowne St.) to party all day long starting at 8 a.m. The cover-free, 21+ festivities will include live music all day by cover bands Bear Fight, a limited brunch menu, as well as patio seating. Joe’s American Bar & Grill (181 Newbury St.) will also be open at 8 a.m. and will have Marathon specials, such as a complimentary cocktail with a brunch entree purchase, plus half-prices apps at the bar following the race.

Burger fans can get involved in a different kind of race at Alden & Harlow (40 Brattle St., Cambridge), which is hosting its third annual Burger Marathon, which will feature five different spins on the restaurant's Secret Burger. OAK Long Bar + Kitchen (138 St James Ave.) will have a burger special as well for lunch, a "Finish Line" burger featuring a house grind of bacon, wagyu brisket and bone marrow topped with caramelized onions, fontina cheese and a pretzel bun.

For fans who want to be near the finish line on Boylston Street, head over to Back Bay Social Club (867 Boylston St.), which has amazing patio seating that overlook the race. The restaurant is celebrating all day long with a cover-free bash featuring food and drink specials, giveaways, Samuel Adams 26.2 beer on draft and a projection screening of the race in its downstairs area. The Salty Pig (130 Dartmouth St.) is pretty close to the action too and will have complimentary treats available for runners who show their medals or bibs.

Once the race is over, stop by SRV (569 Columbus Ave.), which will open up its bar area at 4 p.m. and will have a complimentary cicchetti spread for runners. Ocean Prime has a post-Marathon deal for competitors as well, offering a "Bibs for Burgers + Bourbon" special where runners will get a cheeseburger, fries and a glass of bourbon for just $20 when they show their bib.