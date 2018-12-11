Between the picky eaters in the family to all that baking and cooking, the holidays can be quite the hassle. Instead of stressing over this year's feast, relax and let someone else handle kitchen duties. Check out our guide to where to you should book a reservation to celebrate Christmas in Boston this year.

Where to eat for Christmas in Boston

Atlantic Fish Co.

If your family is filled with seafood lovers, book a reservation at Atlantic Fish Co. for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The Back Bay restaurant will be open both days, so you can celebrate the Feast of Seven Fishes while munching on menu favorites such as their specialty crudo and house marinaded boquerones. 761 Boylston St., atlanticfish.com

Bistro du Midi

From its gorgeous views of the Public Garden to its cozy fireplace, the acclaimed French retaurant is the perfect place to eat out with the family on Christmas Eve. Executive chef Robert Sisca has prepared a few delicious menus to pick from for your holiday celebration. For $150, guests can enjoy the Chef’s Seasonal Game menu, featuring items such as braised pheasant with chestnut gnocchi and black truffle and elk wellington with foie gras-truffle duxelles and black garlic bordalaise. Bistro du Midi also has a special three-course prix fixe menu available on Christmas Eve for dinner at $95 per person. 72 Boylston St., bistrodumidi.com

Restaurant Dante

Chef Dante de Magistris has a special menu prepared to honor the Feast of Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. For $75 per person, guests can enjoy a four-course menu feautring dishes such as a "grande antipasto" consisting of grilled shrimp cocktail, fried calamari, clam oreganata and octopus salad, as well as a grilled striped bass made with a mushroom broth, escarole, walnut stuffing and chive pesto. 40 Edwin H Land Blvd., Cambridge, restaurantdante.com

Strip by Strega

For $85 per person, guests can feast on all sorts of tasty dishes on Christmas Eve. Stop by Strip to fill up on oysters on the shell, crab cakes, pan-seared Chilean bass and lobster tail, and more. 64 Arlington St., stripbystregaboston.com

Tuscan Kitchen

Each of the Tuscan Kitchen locations will have a special Feast of the Seven Fishes menu available for Christmas Eve. The menu, available for $55 per person, includes dishes such as wood-grilled squid and octopus, linguine with sea urchin butter and shrimp, as well as warm panettone for dessert. Various locations, tuscanbrands.com