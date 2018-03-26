Where to eat in Boston for Easter Sunday 2018

It's hard to believe it, but yes, Easter 2018 is indeed around the corner. If you're still on the hunt for a perfect spot to have brunch or dinner, we've got a few spots for you to check out — just make sure to book a reservation ahead of time. Before the Easter Bunny hops back into town on April 1, check out our guide to where to eat in Boston for Easter Sunday.

Where to eat in Boston for Easter

Aura

Feast with the whole family at this restaurant located at the Seaport Hotel. Aura will have a special buffet menu available for brunch on Easter Sunday, complete with French toast, eggs benedict, beef wellington, roasted honey ham, plus all kinds of desserts. The Lance Houston Jazz Quartet will be on hand to provide some live entertainment, while younger guests will be able to enjoy an egg hunt, crafts and even a visit from the Easter Bunny.

11 a.m.-4 p.m., 1 Seaport Lane., Boston $75 per adult, $18 per child age 5 -12, kids under 5 are free, seaportboston.com

Bastille Kitchen

Executive chef Brendan Burke has a decadent brunch menu prepared for the holiday. Stop by on Sunday and enjoy items such as prime bavette steak, quiche lorraine, smoked salmon flatbread and more. Bastille will also have a special cocktail menu available featuring drinks like the Easter mimosa — a mix of carrot infusion and bubbles.

49 Melcher St., Boston, bastillekitchen.net

Bistro du Midi

Dine in style at this Back Bay hotspot with chef Robert Sisca's three-course, prix fixe menu for Easter. Kick things off with yellowfin tuna, Spanish octopus or other small bites, followed by a main meal of Maine butter poached lobster benedict, duck confit "foieffle," and more. Finish things off with a delicious dessert, ranging from dulcey ganache to brioche beignet.

10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., 272 Boylston St., Boston, $60 per person, bistrodumidi.com

Brasserie JO

This French restaurant has something for everyone on Sunday. Bring the kids by for a special Easter Bunny meet-and-greet, plus egg hunts at noon and 1:30 p.m. Follow up the fun by feasting on baked goods, omelets and more at the brunch stations, which will also include mimosa and bloody Mary bars for the adults.

11 a.m.-2 p.m., 120 Huntington Ave., Boston, $55 per adult, $22.95 for kids ages 2-12, colonnadehotel.com/brasserie-jo

City Tap House

The Fort Point gastropub is going all out for Easter. Munch on an array of sweet and savory bites, including the Cadbury crème egg French toast,Virginia ham and cheddar omelet and lobster benedict. There will also be plenty of libations, including $5 mimosas, beer flights and more.

10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston, boston.citytap.com

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

Fill up on Italian-inspired Easter dishes this Sunday at Davio's. The restaurant will have special menus for both brunch and dinner. Stop by for an early meal and feast on brunch specials like French toast, Maine lobster omelet or a plate full of beef tenderloin, poached eggs, grilled tomatoes, hollandaise and more. The dinner menu is just as delicious, featuring specials ranging from crab stuffed jumbo shrimp to balsamic-mint glazed lamb chops.

11 a.m.-9 p.m., 75 Arlington St., Boston, davios.com/bos

Entertainment Cruises

Celebrate Easter on the high seas of Boston Harbor with Entertainment Cruises. Guests can set sail for both morning and afternoon brunch cruises, which include music, balloon artists, appearances by the Easter Bunny, plus a three-course menu and a complimentary glass of champagne for the adults.

Various times, Rowe’s Wharf, Gate B, Boston, entertainmentcruises.com

Oak Long Bar + Kitchen

In addition to its regular brunch offerings, the Back Bay restaurant has three specials in the works for Easter. Try the khachapuri, a piece of baked bread filled with fennel, shallot, farmers cheese, mozzarella, feta and egg, or enjoy fan-favorites like the Jonah crab cake and quiche lorraine.

138 St. James Ave., Boston, oaklongbarkitchen.com

Saltie Girl

The seafood joint is stepping up its brunch game in honor of easter. Joining the menu will be an array of tasty dishes, including the fried lobster and waffles, which is served with a sweet corn butter and spicy maple syrup. A snow crab toast will also be available, made with avocado, pistachios and stracciatella.

11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., 281 Dartmouth St., Boston, saltiegirl.com

State Street Provisions

State Street Provisions is cooking up all sorts of goodies for the holiday, including ham and bread pudding, made with crispy spinach and pecorino romano, and the citrus-cured salmon benedict, featuring wilted arugula and tarragon hollandaise. The restaurant will also have special libations available, such as a spring mimosa, which is a mix of prosecco, aperol, grapefruit and a lemon-thyme simple syrup.

255 State St., Boston, statestreetprovisions.com