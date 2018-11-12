Everybody loves to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast, but being in charge of the cooking and prep work is an entirely different story. Instead of breaking a sweat in the kitchen, let someone else handle the hassle of Turkey Day. Here's our guide to where to order Thanksgiving dinner in Boston this year.

Where to order Thanksgiving dinner in Boston: Branch Line

Order up a feast at this Watertown favorite. Branch Line has a number of delicious options on its Thanksgiving takeout menu, including a 15 lb. Prestage Farms turkey ($95), rotisserie Rohan duck ($55), a whole rotisserie chicken ($28) and baked ziti ($36-$100). Traditional sides such as stuffing, mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes are available as well for $18-$54, depending on quantity, and don't forget the gravy or dessert. Orders must be placed by Nov. 17. 321 Arsenal St., Watertown, branchlinearsenal.com

Where to order Thanksgiving dinner in Boston: Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Get your dinner to go from Davio's this Thanksgiving. Feast on a classic turkey meal with homemade gravy, creamy potatoes, roasted butternut squash, challah bread herb stuff and more for $55 per guest. Holiday desserts like apple pie with vanilla ice cream and pumpkin pie with whipped creme fraiche are available as well for $12 each. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19. 75 Arlington St., Boston, davios.com/bos

Where to order Thanksgiving dinner in Boston: Mandarin Oriental

The Boston hotel has a pair of ways to order up a Thanksgiving feast. Enjoy "Gobble to Go" with a special menu by executive banquet chef Daniel Burger, featuring a whole roasted turkey with apple stuffing, brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and gravy or a prime beef rib eye with vegetables and mashed potatoes ($298, $18 per side dish; serves 4-6). Bar Boulud at the Madarin Oriental will also have a pie pop-up this holiday season courtesy of pastry chef Robert Differ, so step up your dessert game and grab an apple, pumpkin, glazed pecan, chocolate cream or a pistachio-rasberry cream pie. Both options will be available to order through Nov. 20. 776 Boylston St., Boston, mandarinoriental.com/boston

Where to order Thanksgiving dinner in Boston: Smoke Shop

Put a barbecue spin on your Thanksgiving dinner with the Smoke Shop. Andy Husbands acclaimed eatery is offering a slew of specials for the holiday, including a whole smoked turkey with gravy and Texas toast stuffing ($85-$165); pork loin ham ($10 per pound) and whole smoked prime briskets ($23 per pound). A variety of sides are also available, and all orders must be placed by Nov. 18. 1 Kendall Square, Cambridge, thesmokeshopbbq.com

Where to order Thanksgiving dinner in Boston: Southern Proper

Chef Jason Cheek has quite the takeout menu at Southern Proper for Thanksgiving. Snag a whole turkey with five large sides ($250), half a bird with three large sides ($140) or just the legs with three small sides ($45). Chicken options are also available, while sides range from macaroni and cheese and collard greens to candied yams and whipped potatoes. Don't forget the pie, which come in sweet potato, pecan, choclate and apple. Orders must be placed by Nov. 16. 600 Harrison Ave., Boston, southernproperboston.com