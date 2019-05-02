Where to watch the Kentucky Derby in Boston

With the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo going down this weekend, it’s best to start preparing the Gatorade and Advil now. But if you prefer Mint Juleps over tequila shots, we got you covered. This is our list of the best places to watch the Kentucky Derby this weekend.

Where to watch Kentucky Derby

Cunard Tavern

Cunard Tavern in East Boston is kicking off their roof deck season in a big way. Top Deck @ Cunard Tavern is opening for the summer with their annual Kentucky Derby Roof Deck Party. All TVs in Cunard Tavern are airing the Derby, so you won’t miss a second of action. The tavern is also giving out prizes for best dressed and best hat. Attendees can enjoy Knob Creek whiskey specials and the famous mint julep. Admission is free, however guaranteed Top Deck access is limited to the first 50 people who arrive. Additional space and seating is available throughout the restaurant and the bar.

24 New Orleans St., cunardtavern.com

City Tap House

The gastropub is transforming their patio section into a “rosé all day” extravaganza for the Derby. With giveaways, live music, hats and special Derby drink specials, City Tap House is celebrating the big race with a splash. The best dressed attendee will even take home a $100 gift card for a future visit to City Tap House.

10 Boston Wharf Rd., boston.citytap.com

Sterling’s

The University of Kentucky Alumni and Fan Club of Boston is hosting a Kentucky Derby Party at Sterling’s in Boston. Come enjoy the race, show off your best hats and Derby attire. There will be plenty of race speculation, best dressed contests and a raffle. Attendees will be served hors d’oeuvres and Sterling’s friendly staff will serve your favorite beverages. Everyone is welcome and all proceeds go to UK Alumni, Fan Club of Boston and the University of Kentucky scholarship fund! 60 State St., sterlingsboston.com

Short Path Distillery

In honor of their first bourbon being released on Derby Day, Short Path Distillery is throwing a Derby/Bourbon release party! (A great combo, if you ask us.) There will be specialty Short Path whiskey cocktails, a large, dog-friendly patio, a livestream of the Derby, Da Bomb food truck on-site, live music by The Local Scruff, a costume contest and more! Each ticket includes guaranteed admission and one bourbon cocktail of your choice (with mint juleps as a definite option!)

71 Kelvin St., shortpathdistillery.com

Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grille

Join the sophisticated raw bar for their annual Run for the Roses Soiree celebrating the Kentucky Derby. Fin Point assures you that the bourbon will be flowing alongside traditional Southern dishes, including Kentucky hot browns, Benedictine, country ham biscuits and chocolate-bourbon pie. Ladies, pull out your widest-brimmed hat (men, pull on those suits) and celebrate with a mint julep or two (or more, no judgement).

89 Broad St., finpointboston.com