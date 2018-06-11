For diehard soccer fans and casual viewers alike, there’s plenty to do in the city as the World Cup in Russia approaches. From Irish sports bars to the home base for U.S. soccer fans, here’s a roundup of where to watch the World Cup in Boston in the coming weeks. It’s time to start canceling those early-morning plans to take in the excitement of a live game. After all, the World Cup only comes around once every four years.

Where to watch the World Cup in Boston

Grafton Street Pub

The upscale Grafton Street Pub will show all World Cup games and will open at 8:00 a.m. through the 24th to accommodate increased morning traffic. Its menu of standard American fare is sure to appeal to those looking to pair their soccer viewing with a gourmet dinner. June 15-July 24, 1230 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, graftonstreetcambridge.com

The Banshee Pub

The Banshee Pub in Dorchester, known for its Irish sports pub atmosphere,will show most World Cup matches on its televisions. The bar bills itselfas the number-one location in the Boston area to watch both domestic and international sporting events. It’s also the home base of the Boston chapter of the American Outlaws, a group dedicated to supporting the United States national soccer teams, so expect a crowd of soccer fans, though the U.S. will not be competing in the World Cup this year. June 14-July 15, 934 Dorchester Ave., Boston, bansheeboston.com

Lir

Lir is the home base of the Boston Gooners, an Arsenal F.C. fan club, so rowdy England fans should be in high spirits for England’s matches against Tunisia, Panama and Belgium on June 14, 24 and 28. The Irish pub will be showing most World Cup matches and sells standard pub fare including beef stew made with Guinness. June 14-July 15, 903 Boylston St., Boston, lironboylston.com

Cask ‘N Flagon

This historic baseball bar adjacent to Fenway Park doubles as a venue for soccer viewing, showing all major World Cup games. Its extensive menu features standard American cuisine with seafood options. June 14-July 15, 62 Brookline Ave., Boston, casknflagon.com

Back Bay Social

The bustling bar on Boylston Street boasts four watch parties this weekend for the Portugal vs. Spain, Peru vs. Denmark, Croatia vs. Nigeria and Brazil vs. Switzerland matches. The bar has a large screen with surround sound, themed cocktails, half-off appetizers, giveaways and 25% off all food. June 15-17, 867 Boylston St., Boston, backbaysocialclub.com

The Landsdowne Pub

This friendly Irish pub, also in the Back Bay area, will have viewing parties on their large screen with surround sound for the first round of World Cup matches. Guests can make game watch reservations ahead of time. The pub's décor, featuring 32 flags from pariticipating countries, and World Cup-themed giveaways will surely provide the right atmosphere. June 15-28, 9 Landsdowne St., Boston, landsdownepubboston.com

The Phoenix Landing

This Irish sports bar and dance club in Central Square will open early to show quite a few World Cup games live, with showings extending into knockout stages, quarter-finals and semi-finals in July. The pub opens extra early to screen the France vs. Australia match at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 16. June 14-July 15, 512 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, phoenixlandingbar.com