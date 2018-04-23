Where's Elsie in Westworld season 2? Actress Shannon Woodward explains

Trying to get actors to spill any secrets about Westworld season 2 is pretty much an exercise in futility, but we did our best during a season premiere party in Boston over the weekend.

Shannon Woodward and Simon Quarterman joined fans for a special screening of the first episode from Westworld season 2 at the Revere Hotel on Sunday night. The festivities also included a Q&A with the stars, plus an after party featuring plenty of goodies from the show as well as "Sweetwater"-inspired cuisine.

Prior to the screening, Metro chatted with Woodward and Quarterman to see if we could get any insight into the new season. While the duo expertly dodged most of our pressing questions, we did get them to reveal a few tidbits about their characters' arcs this year.

The last time we saw Woodward's Elsie, she was seemingly killed by Jeffrey Wright's Bernard. Although that appeared to be the end for the character, Woodward confirmed that she'll be back in some form for season 2.

Where's Elsie and more questions about Westworld season 2

"I mean I'm on the show, but I don't want to give anything away," Woodward said. "They print bodies on this show, you know? Anybody could be back anytime."

"I'm still on the show," she added. "Elsie's somewhere in the park. She's somewhere there. I wish I could tell you more about that, but I don't make the rules."

As for whether Elsie will reunite with Luke Hemsworth's Stubbs this season, Woodward tells fans that they're "going to have to watch" to find out.

When it comes to Quarterman's Lee Sizemore, we already know after the season premiere that he's back and still very much alive (for now at least). The brash and egotistical narrative director for the Westworld park is in a bit of a pickle, though, as he's now in a "really uncomfortable position," having been taken hostage by Thandie Newton's Maeve.

"Maeve appears to be his only chance of survival, really," Quarterman said. "She has taken him out into the park in order to help her find her daughter. That's where we start off."

In the season 2 premiere, Lee is also put in a particularly "uncomfortable" situation where Maeve forces him to strip down. The scene showcases just how much the power dynamics have shifted on the show.

"I had to show a bit of skin in the first episode, a bit as in all of it," Quarterman jokes. "The balance of power has shifted dramatically this season. It's really fun how it takes place."

But will Lee become a true ally for Maeve, or is he just playing along until he can make his escape? As you've already probably guessed, Quarterman isn't going to say a word.

"I have no idea," Quarterman said. "You're going to have to wait and see I'm afraid. My lips are sealed."