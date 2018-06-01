5 free things to do in Boston this month, June 2018

From roller disco parties to outdoor workout classes, there are a ton of free things to do in Boston this month. Here are five fun events you can check out in June that won't cost you a penny.

Free things to do in Boston this month

Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series

You don't need an expensive gym membership to enjoy these workout classes around the city. The Boston Public Health Commission and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department are launching their 2018 summer fitness series on Monday. From June 4 through September 29, 30 free workout classes will take over parks in 18 neighborhoods around Boston every week. Highlights include Zumba classes on Mondays at Christopher Columbus Park, line dancing in Franklin Park on Wednesdays and yoga classes at Boston Common on Thursdays. Check out the full schedule at bphc.org/SummerFitness.

The Greenway

Hundreds of free events are scheduled to take over the Greenway this summer. In addition to the Boston Calling Block Parties on Thursdays, other recurring series that will set up shop this season include the Boston Public Market at Dewey Square on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as Coolidge on the Greenway movie series, which kicks off June 19 with a screening of "Rear Window." Check out the full schedule of events at rosekennedygreenway.org.

Juneteenth

The Museum of Fine Arts is teaming up with Boston's Transformative Culture Project to celebrate the annual holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. In honor of Juneteenth on June 20, the MFA is offering free admission from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., where guests can take part in discussions, explore powerful art exhibits as well as enjoy music by local performers. A free, outdoor screening of "Black Panther" will also take place that day starting at 7 p.m.

Summer Solstice Celebration 2018

Celebrate the longest day of the year with the Harvard Museums of Science & Culture on June 21. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy free admission to the Harvard Semitic Museum, the Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, the Harvard Museum of Natural History and the Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments. A number of activities will also be held outdoors, including flower crown creations, circus performers, food trucks and more.

Donna Summer Roller Disco Party

Get ready to boogie down at City Hall Plaza when the annual Donna Summer Roller Disco Party returns June 22. Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., guests can show off their moves and snag free skate rentals, which will be available on a first come, first served basis. The outdoor event will also feature musical performers who'll pay tribute to the legendary singer and Bostonian.