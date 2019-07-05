If you haven't gotten the chance to head down to Atlantic City this summer yet, next week is a golden opportunity. The coastal shore town and the Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina will be home to the 20th annual Fakefest, and everyone is invited out to enjoy all of the tribute band magic all week long.

Everything you need to know about Fakefest 2019

Fakefest will be run from July 8-14, and every single day is chock full of exciting acts, touching musical tributes and one-of-a-kind experiences that you can only get at this colorful extravaganza.

It doesn't matter if you're a hardcore classic rock fan, a reggae lover, country enthusiast or lyrical advocate--- there will be something for everyone and plenty of recognizable tunes for all audiences to sing along to.

Crowds can enjoy the tunes of Sensamotion (Bob Marley), Refugee (Tom Petty), Separate Ways (Journey), B-Street Band (Bruce Springsteen), The Prince Experience (Prince), Completely Unchained (Van Halen), Beginnings (Chicago), Tuesday's Gone (Lynard Skynard), Kashmir (Led Zepplin), Best of the Eagles (Eagles), New York's Finest (The Police) and Draw the Line (Aerosmith) all week long.

What better way to spend a summer day or evening than by dancing to the sounds of "Walk this Way", singing along to "Don't Stop Believing" and feeling all of the nostalgia vibes with "Born in the U.S.A."? All of the incredible acts will be playing their hearts out The Deck Bayfront Bar & Restaurant at The Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina during the festival. The acts will hit the stage from 1 pm-11 pm every day of the extravaganza, a full schedule with times and slots is available on the Golden Nugget's official website.

While at The Deck, be sure to check out some of the venues' enticing food and drink options as well. Concert-goers can sip on mixed drinks, wine, beer and delicious frozen summertime options such as Miami Vices, margaritas, strawberry daiquiris, spiked Dole whips and more. Mouthwatering food options include coconut shrimp or blackened mahi-mahi tacos, lobster-shrimp rolls, codfish Reubens, crab dip, pesto grilled chicken salad, homemade ice cream sandwiches, an assortment of burgers and pizza and much more.

If you go: July 8-14, 1 pm-11pm, The Deck Bayfront Bar & Restaurant, The Golden Nugget Casino Hotel & Marina, Atlantic City, NJ, free, goldennugget.com