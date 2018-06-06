New piece of art honoring immigrants lands at Greenpoint’s McGolrick Park this Saturday

Before it became ground zero for all things trendy, the North Brooklyn neighborhood of Greenpoint was shaped up by a strong Polish heritage. The Polish Cultural Institute New York (PCI) is looking to preserve the neighborhood’s identity by organizing “ZIEMIA: Picnic on Earth” on June 9th. The event is a partnership between the Institute, NYC Parks, the Open Space Alliance for North Brooklyn, and foremost, the visual artist Martynka Wawrzyniak.

The unveiling of her new public artwork, Wawrzyniak's Ziemia (Earth in Polish) stresses the multicultural roots of these Greenpoint residents. The sculpture itself is in the shape of an orb and it’s glaze is made of a mixture of Greenpoint clay and soil excavated from the homelands of today’s neighborhood inhabitants: the United States, Poland, Ukraine, Germany, France, Japan, Serbia, Nepal, the United Kingdom, Ecuador, Mexico, and Namibia.

The project has a strong Polish focus honoring people who lived here for generations. By including and engaging Polish Greenpointers through workshops in schools, art centers, and just through simply reaching out to the community, the artist was able to collect a wealth of information about their cultural roots in the neighborhood. All of this work will culminate in a free afternoon celebration full of events highlighting the vibrant Polish heritage as well as backgrounds all of the other residents in Greenpoint.

"An extraordinary moment for Poland took place a hundred years ago: we regained the independence," says Anna Domanska, Acting Director of the PCI. "Yet for 123 years, Poles had not been free and many of them sought a new home abroad, including here in the United States. Many settled in New York – today in the US we have around 10 million people of Polish descent, of whom more than 400,000 live in the Big Apple. On the centennial of Poland regaining its independence, the Polish Cultural Institute New York and the artist wanted to give a gift to the New York community of Greenpoint, which so many Poles have called their home. We wanted to celebrate freedom and diversity together with all the other inhabitants of this neighborhood."