How to enjoy an all you can eat buffet at IKEA in Brooklyn

IKEA Midsummer Smorgasbord 2018 is coming this Friday — and if your taste buds are craving traditional Swedish food, you don’t want to miss the all-you-can-eat event at IKEA in Brooklyn event.

Each year, the Swedish furniture and home goods retailer celebrates summer with an all-you-can-eat-buffet. Aside from the regular items on the IKEA menu such as Swedish meatballs, customers attending IKEA Midsummer smorgasbord 2018 will find other items such as herring, sour cream with chopped chives, poached salmon, a variety of Swedish cheeses, salad, hard boiled potatoes and other traditional Swedish items not on the regular menu.

When is IKEA Midsummer Smorgasbord 2018?

The Swedish midsummer smorgasbord event is Friday, June 15, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., so bring your appetite.

According to IKEA, the restaurant will close at 2 p.m. to allow time to prepare for the event.

How much is IKEA Midsummer Smorgasbord 2018?

If you plan on attending Ikea Midsummer smorgasbord 2018 in Red Hook, Brooklyn, tickets cost $16.99 for adults and $4.99 for kids. If you’re part of IKEA's Family Member program, tickets for the buffet event will cost $12.99 for adults and $2.99 for kids.

What is Swedish Midsummer?

Swedish Midsummer is considered to be the second largest holiday to Christmas. Family and friends gather for the midsummer tradition to celebrate the long days of summer with food, music, dancing and drinks.

Midsummer Eve is always celebrated on a Friday between June 19 and June 25. Midsummer was traditionally celebrated on June 24, to mark the feast day of St. John the Baptist but was later changed to a weekend-long celebration. Swedish Midsummer is a time to celebrate the great weather,and enjoy the warm weather with friends and family.

Although the IKEA Midsummer Smorgasbord 2018 event will take place inside the IKEA restaurant, be prepared to enjoy an all you can eat feast with friends and family. And maybe buy some furniture.