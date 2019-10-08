Head to Essex Market this week to indulge in Maker’s Mark(et): A Taste of Old New York

Hope you’re hungry, NYC. This week holds one of the most spirited and delicious events in the Big Apple, and everyone is invited out to sample in on the fun.

New Yorkers can head to Essex Market this Thursday to partake in Maker’s Mark(et): A Taste of Old New York, a one-night-only event giving guests the opportunity to taste some of the newly reopened market’s 12 food stands and also indulge in hand-crafted Maker’s Mark cocktails all while benefitting a great cause.

Essex Market is known for its intensely delicious culinary options keeping the Lower East Side full and happy, and now everyone can taste what this landmark has to offer. For $25 guests can eat their way through the Market (think deli favorites, multi-cultural options, dessert treats, gourmet bites, New York City classics and more) while enjoying up to three Maker’s Mark cocktails. As an extra special treat, former Maker’s Mark CEO Bill Samuels Jr. will also be in attendance — so you know those cocktails will be on point.

According to the release, all proceeds from Maker’s Mark(et): A Taste of Old New York will benefit United by Blue (an outdoor clothing brand focused on ocean conservation), and for every ticket purchased, three pounds of trash will be removed from the world’s waterways. To help support the cause, each guest will be provided a reusable copper mug used to refill the spirited libations and only eco-friendly biodegradable materials will be used at each food station to decrease harmful waste in the waterways. In fact, according to the official website, through efforts like Maker’s Mark(et) and more, Maker’s Mark will help remove up to 75,000 pounds of trash from the world’s oceans and waterways this year with United By Blue.

So if you’re looking for a way to eat iconic Big Apple dishes, sip on incredibly enticing Maker’s Mark cocktails and help save the ocean all in one night, you’re in luck. Head to Maker’s Mark(et): A Taste of Old New York for an evening you certainly won’t forget.

If you go: Oct. 10, Essex Market, 88 Essex St, New York, $25, makersmarket.splashthat.com