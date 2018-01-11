10 fun things to do in NYC this weekend, Jan. 11-14

DANCE

American Realness

If you want to know what’s hot among in the unconventional dance world, the 2018 American Realness dance festival is where you’ll find subversive artists taking center stage. The week-long festival brings together 89 performances of 17 productions over the course of just one week, most of them new works as well as six encores by popular demand. The shows are paired with talkbacks, parties and art installations; some events are free, or you can buy an all-access pass for $100. Through Jan. 16, multiple venues and times, free-$100, americanrealness.com

FILM

New York Jewish Film Festival

Presented jointly by the Jewish Museum and Film Society of Lincoln Center, the New York Jewish Film Festival is two weeks dedicated to movies showcasing Jewish history, culture and spirit. It features a mix of documentary, narrative and short works from both new and established filmmakers. There are spots for international cinema, as well as restored classics. In addition to screenings, the fest features talkbacks with directors, critics, professors, and more. Through Jan. 23, Walter Reade Theater, 165 W. 65th St., $15, filmlinc.org

ARTS

John Lithgow: Stories by Heart

You probably best know Emmy-winning actor John Lithgow from television, whether it’s cracking us up as an alien on 3rd Rock From the Sun or a serial killer on Dexter. But you won’t fully understand the range or depth of his talent until you see him live onstage (oh yes, he has a Tony Award, too). One of the rare actors we’d trust a one-man show, Lithgow’s Stories by Heart gives him free range to bring characters by Ring Lardner and P.G. Wodehouse to life. Through March 4, American Airlines Theatre, 227 W. 42nd St., $29-$129, roundabouttheatre.org

MUSIC

Tribute to David Bowie

One of the city’s best loved DJs tips his hat to glam rock icon David Bowie with a late-night set celebrating his complete discography. Talib Kweli’s tribute is part of a special edition of Bowl Train (typically headed by resident DJ Questlove) that features the artist’s own favorite tracks from every album, spanning “Ziggy Stardust” to “Blackstar.” The themed set begins following the 8 p.m. performance by San Fermin, with openers Gracie and Rachel. Jan. 11, 11:30 p.m., Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, $10, brooklynbowl.com

MUSIC

Winter Jazzfest Marathon

The great thing about jazz is that you’ll never hear it the same way twice. Catch what some of today’s best are doing at the annual Winter Jazzfest Marathon on Friday and Saturday. Over 100 musicians will take the stage at about a dozen of Lower Manhattan’s hottest venues, from Le Poisson Rouge and Bowery Ballroom to SOB’s and The Bitter End. Snag a wristband that gets you into any of them, over two days, for under $100. Jan. 12-13, Multiple venues and times, $50-$95, winterjazzfest.com

PARTY

Zlatne Uste Golden Festival

Who doesn’t love some heart-thumping, foot-tapping Balkan and Roma music — especially live, thundering through a giant hall with beer on tap? The Zlatne Uste Golden Festival brings two days of rousing dance music from over 60 artists to Grand Prospect Hall. Stay fueled with authentic Balkan or Middle Eastern food and browse the Balkan Market upstairs, where they sell music, art, jewelry, textiles and more. Jan. 12-13, Grand Prospect Hall, 263 Prospect Ave., Brooklyn, $35-$80, goldenfest.org

CRAFTS

Vogue Knitting Live!

Knitters, from beginners and hobbyists to the teachers and pros, gather once per year for Vogue Knitting Live! It returns this weekend to Midtown’s Marriott Marquis, featuring a large marketplace with everything you could dream of, from needles and hooks to yarn and books, plus classes, lectures, fashion shows, yoga and more — like an open lounge where you hang out and try crafts before buying. There’s also a cocktail reception Friday and gala dinner Saturday. Jan. 12-14, Marriott Marquis, 1595 Broadway, $20-$585, vogueknittinglive.com

COMEDY

Gas Station Horror

Terrible horror movies get a second chance as comedy fodder at this acclaimed monthly improv show. Host J. W. Crump is joined by a crew of horror-loving comics who start with clips of no-budget movies and finish them with a hilarious twist. There’s even a raffle for DVDs in case you actually wanted to see the real version of the films. Jan. 13, 10:30 p.m., The Underground 123 E. 24th St., $10, thepit-nyc.com

MUSIC

globalFEST

If you like to be in-the-know about music, the first place to go is globalFEST. Join industry professionals and press as artists from around the world perform simultaneously on three stages in Times Square to introduce themselves to an American audience. This year’s lineup includes Indian hip-hop group Grand Tapestry, Celtic folk music by the Jarlath Henderson Band, and Mexican mariachi by the all-female Flor de Toloache. Jan. 14, 7 p.m., $50, globalfest-ny.com

COMEDY

Little Crumbs of Happiness

Maybe you shouldn’t call James Judd a comedian — he claims to be more of a “stand-up storyteller.” You may know him from NPR’s Snap Judgment or sold-out appearances at BAM. Regardless, the funnyman will be bringing his act to a much more intimate venue for one night only: The Duplex will host Judd, pairing spoken word with song, along with Terri Mintz and Ann Talman (probably okay to call them comedians) and pianist Jeff Macauley. Jan. 14, 9:30 p.m., The Duplex, 61 Christopher St., $20-$25, theduplex.com