11 fun things to do in NYC, Nov. 30-Dec. 3

A musical about drinking during the holidays, a charity scavenger hunt by bike, the New York Rangers hold free public practice and more things to do in NYC.

ARTS

Christmas Carol Cocktails

The team behind The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking — the off-Broadway hit that’s been getting audiences tipsy while teaching them about cocktail history since 2014 — now gets into the spirits of the holidays with Christmas Carol Cocktails. Here, Scrooge learns the true meaning of mixology past, present and future when he tries to throw a Christmas party with a themed open bar (set to a capella accompaniment). Audiences get to drink along, with three cocktails included in the ticket price. Through Dec. 30, 777 Theatre, 777 Eighth Ave., $80.50-$100.50, imbible.nyc

SINGING

Choiroke

Getting up onstage all by yourself for karaoke can be daunting — so the Urban Choir Project is giving you a whole choir of backup singers! Audience members pick a song from their repertoire — can be a solo or duet — and the choir members sing backup (and keep you on key). Dec. 1, 8-10 p.m., The Delancey, 168 Delancey St., urbanchoirproject.org

DRINKS

Wine Riot

If you needed another reason to get together with friends to drink this holiday season, your wish had been granted. Wine Riot returns to the Brooklyn Expo Center with three hours of unlimited tastings. You can learn a little something about vino, if you so choose, by attending 20-minute Crash Courses or trying guided tastings with themed Wine 101s. Or just mess around with temporary tattoos and a photobooth. There’s a Friday night session, then two on Saturday. Dec. 1-2, Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., Brooklyn, $65, wineriot.com

DANCE

Ballet Hispanico at the Apollo Theater

Ballet Hispanico’s residency at the Apollo has become a winter tradition for many. This December, the acclaimed Latino dance company presents three signature pieces: Con Brazos Abiertos, a folkloric work about growing up Mexican-American, Espiritu Vivo, comparing the African and Latin diasporas, and Bury Me Standing, about the Roma culture and people. Dec. 1-2, 8 p.m., Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125th St., $10-$65, ballethispanico.org

MOVEMBER

Steak N' Shave Movember Brunch

Send off No Shave November at Dale Talde’s Massoni with the Steak N' Shave Movember Brunch this Saturday. Enjoy one last brunch spread with your “flavor saver” before hopping in a chair for complimentary beard shaving and styling, plus Jameson whiskey. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Movember. Dec. 2, 1-3 p.m., Arlo NoMad, 11 E. 31st St., $60, eventbrite.com

BIKING

Cranksgiving

It may sound like some kind of Scrooge-like prank show, but it’s quite the opposite: Cranksgiving is a food drive for charity. Or should we say, a food bike? Here’s how it works: Participants meet at Bed-Stuy Restoration Corp. to get the scavenger hunt list, then ride off to hunt those items down and pedal to the endpoint as fast as possible. You bring $20 to buy the goods, which get donated. It ends at 6, but that’s just the start of the after-party at Starr Bar in Bushwick. Dec. 2, 2-6 p.m., Bed-Stuy Restoration Corporation, 1368 Fulton St., $20, cranksgiving.org

HOCKEY

New York Rangers Open Practice

For the first time since 2003, the New York Rangers will be practicing outdoors and inviting fans to come watch them for free, as part of the lead-up to the annual Winter Classic. Doors open at Central Park’s Lasker Rink at 11 a.m., with both seating and standing room available. The Rangers will also livestream the event on Facebook, as they prepare to kick off the New Year against the Buffalo Sabres. The Winter Classic celebrates its 10th anniversary at Citifield on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. Dec. 2, Noon-2 p.m., Lasker Rink, Central Park, free, rangers.nhl.com

DRINKS

Ugly Sweater PubCrawl NYC

Before SantaCon, there’s the Ugly Sweater PubCrawl. Participants don their loudest, brightest, sparkliest and most ironic holiday sweaters to hit the streets of the East Village while taking part in an organized bar crawl that starts at Bar None at 2 p.m. Revelers enjoy deals like $2 beers and half-off well drinks, plus other great food and drink specials at 10 participating venues, through closing time. Dec. 2, 2-7 p.m., Bar None, 98 Third Ave., $12.75, pubcrawls.com

COMEDY

Trapped in the Closet

We’ve all heard the refrain: Don’t quit your day job. For stage and screen actress/comedian Sarah Naughton, that means being a narrator for Audible.com. Now, she’s sharing tales of some of the strangest and most erotic audiobooks she’s ever had to read aloud from the comfort of her private home studio (aka, her bedroom closet) with Trapped in the Closet, a one-night-only, one-woman show. Dec. 2, 9:30 p.m., Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W. 54th St., $25-$65, 54below.com

SHOP

Oddities Holiday Market

Some people are just hard to shop for, like the friend whose home decor includes animal bones. Cross them off at the Oddities Holiday Market, with three floors curated by osteologist Ryan Matthew Cohn. It features everything from taxidermy and strange literature to obscure collectors items and occult artifacts. There are three bars serving specialty drinks, where you may spot visitors like the Satanic Temple, Krampus and Dirty Santa. Ticket sales support Housing Works. Dec. 2-3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave., Brooklyn, $5-$20, atlasobscura.com

HOT TICKET

A Night at the Museum: Sleepover for Grown-Ups

Tour the American Museum of Natural History like a true adult: After a champagne reception with music by the 12th Night Jazz Trio, enjoy a buffet dinner with wine and beer, take part in a fossil-finding tour, explore exhibits and even enter a special area with live animals. Finally, when you’re worn out from all the education and excitement, curl up on your cot under the famous Blue Whale. In the morning, have a breakfast snack before heading back to the real world. Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.-9 a.m., American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West at 78th St., $350, amnh.org