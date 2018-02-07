11 fun things to do in NYC this weekend

INTIMACY

Skynema

Skyn Condoms wants you to think about intimacy outside the context of sex. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, they’re hosting Skynema: An Intimate Short Film Festival, with 5-minute films that might actually help take your relationship to the next level. The night also includes an open bar and hors d’oeuvres, social scavenger hunts, photo ops and, for those who don’t mind a stylish duo looking into their soul, honest appraisals of your personality based on your appearance by The Bumbys. Feb. 8, 7-10 p.m., Studio 17, 2 W. 17th St., free with RSVP, skynemafilmfestival.splashthat.com

BEER

Pregame Your Brain: The Science of Beer

End your workweek with a speed dating-style event where you drink beer while learning stuff. Caveat, the new nerd-oriented event space on the Lower East Side, has organized 10-minute speed lessons around its space with 10 beers on tap. Start by grabbing a drink and choose your own adventure from there. There’s a new topic each week, and this time it’s all about the delicious drink you’re holding in your hand. Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m., Caveat, 21A Clinton St., free with RSVP ($5 at the door), caveat.nyc

BEAUTY

Best of Korea Pop-Up

If you hang around beauty blogs, you already know that one of the biggest trends is K-Beauty. With the Winter Olympics putting the spotlight on South Korea, Soko Glam’s Best of Korea Pop-Up arrives to give you a taste of the country’s music (with dancers!), food and drinks, plus skincare tips/product picks from the co-founder of Soko Glam. Plus, be sure to put your name in to possibly win a free trip to Korea! Feb. 10-11, 201 Mulberry St., free, sokoglam.com

NAKED FUN

Cupid’s Undie Run

No Pants Subway Ride is fun, but public nudity gets even friendlier with Cupid’s Undie Run, when a group of slightly crazy but well-meaning people get undressed to raise money for a good cause. This one-mile sprint (less if temps are frigid) raises funds and awareness for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Runners meet at noon at Stage 48, which also hosts the after-party (open bar; pants optional). Feb. 10, 2 p.m., Pier 84, 555 12th Ave., $40, cupids.org

PARTY

Prom 2018

Thank god you held onto your prom dress! (No? Here’s your chance to go shopping!) Prom 2018 is a laid-back charity ball that invites guests to dress in their most nostalgic or over-the-top prom fashion from any era. Hosted by brothers Vikas and Vishal Sapras, the party includes an open bar, a seated dinner and a dance floor. The night raises funds for MNDFL, a meditation nonprofit. Hey, this time, you might even go home with the Prom Queen or King. Feb. 10, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., The Ballroom at Ravel Hotel, 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Queens, $125-$145, prom2018.splashthat.com

TASTING

Our Town’s Art of Food

We all know there’s a clear correlation between visual art and the fine dining world, because we’ve all heard the refrain: You eat with your eyes first. Our Town’s Art of Food event takes this philosophy one step further by inviting 25 of the city’s best chefs to create dishes inspired by works of art specially curated by Sotheby’s. Guests can sample them all, with VIPs enjoying an extra hour in the upscale ambience. Hosts are artist Richard Meier and chef Claus Meyer. Feb. 10, 7:30-10 p.m., Sotheby’s, 1334 York Ave., $120-$195, artoffoodny.com

PARTY

“It’s Friday, I’m (Not) In Love” Anti-Valentine’s Day Party

You’re single and it’s February. Well, it doesn’t have to suck. Hit up Littlefield’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Party, where losers like you dress in black (all black, only black) and act like you don’t even care about being alone; in fact, you get a prize for the saddest look. DJ Gordon Gloom spins while you take photobooth pics to drunk-text exes and crushes later. It’s at 10:30, so you have time to smash out an awkward date first and really remind yourself why it’s so great to be single. Feb. 10, 10:30 p.m., Littlefield, 635 Sackett St., Brooklyn, $7-$10, littlefieldnyc.com

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Madison Street to Madison Street Lunar New Year Celebration

With thoughts turning to Valentine’s Day, it’s easy to overlook the Lunar New Year. But you won’t want to skip the Madison Street to Madison Street Lunar New Year Celebration, which ushers in the Year of the Dog by bringing together 50 retailers along Madison Avenue in a joyous homage to Chinese culture and man’s best friend, with face painting, calligraphy, photo booths and live performances. Don’t forget to bring your pup — they’re definitely invited to get in on the fun! Feb. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Madison Ave. from 55th to 77th sts., free, eastmidtown.org

ARTS

Pop-Up Magazine: Winter Issue

Want to drop some unique knowledge at your next mixer? Pop-Up Magazine, which returns to BAM this weekend, brings together top journalists to discuss what matters most now, ranging from human interest to investigative pieces, accompanied by animation and photos, and scored by the Magik*Magik Orchestra. Nothing is recorded, so it can only be experienced once by the live audience. Feb. 10, BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, $36-$75, popupmagazine.com

THEMED

Broadway Princess Party

Actual Broadway princesses will gather at 54 Below for a night not unlike many of our grade school sleepovers, belting along to your crew’s favorite songs from stage and screen. This Broadway Princess Party is hosted by theater darling Laura Osnes, aka Broadway’s Cinderella. There are two showtimes, with a range of familiar faces from Christy Altomare (Anastasia) to Arielle Jacobs (Wicked). So, yes, you’re likely to some stretching of the term “princess.” Feb. 11, 7 & 9:30 p.m., 54 Below, 154 W. 54th St., $65-$110, 54below.com

FASHION

AnaOno Lingerie x #Cancerland 2.0

For the second year, AnaOno Lingerie returns to the Angel Orensanz Foundation on the Lower East Side with a scantily clad fashion show for “angels” who are actually trying to bring more attention to their “secret.” All of the models walking the runway are individuals living with varying stages of breast cancer, and proceeds from public tickets (at an event that would otherwise be invitation-only) go to #Cancerland charities. The runway is emceed by actress Mira Sorvino. Feb. 11, 1 p.m., Angel Orensanz Center, 172 Norfolk St., $35-$250, anaono.com