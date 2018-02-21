12 fun things to do in NYC this weekend

THEATER

Jerry Springer: The Opera

What better format than opera to celebrate our beloved national pastime of ridiculing strangers on daytime TV? America’s iconic talk show is musically satirized in “Jerry Springer: The Opera,” which had a long run in London and is finally making the jump to New York. when Springer (Terrence Mann) has to wrangle some truly heinous guests — from tap-dancing KKK members to a singing Satan (Will Swenson) — the host has to pull all the stops to prove he’s still the one running the show. Feb. 22-March 11, Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 W. 42nd St., $85-$125, thenewgroup.org

SUPERHEROES

Marvel Universe LIVE!

Just in time to feed into the “Black Panther” hype, Marvel Universe LIVE! comes to Barclays Center with nine shows. You won’t have to wait for “Avengers: Infinity War” to catch all of your favorite Marvel superheroes together in one place: Iron Man and Doctor Strange battle side-by-side with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Wasp (before her movie debut this July). A total of 25 heroes perform stunts and fly through the air in the name of protecting the universe from Loki. Feb. 22-25, Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, $30-$101, marveluniverselive.com

ARTS

They, Themself and Schmerm

Becca Blackwell, a trans artist who prefers the pronoun “they,” brings their one-person show to Joe’s Pub this Thursday, hoping to shine some light and laughter on what it means to question your gender in modern America. (“Schmerm,” for the record, is the sound people make when they say, “She, he, erm…”) Fully candid and confessional, Becca uses comedy to open up about their history, from being raised in the Midwest to having a romantic fling in a mental ward. Feb. 22, 9:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., $12-$15, joespub.com

FILM

Athena Film Festival

Dress up like Wonder Woman and attend a screening of the DC film or bring your “work wife” to preview Season 3 of Lifetime’s “UnREAL” at this year’s Athena Film Festival. The series, for and about empowered women, also includes highlights like “I Am Evidence,” a documentary where Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: SVU”) examines the injustice of rape kits going uninvestigated, with a Q-and-A, and centerpiece film “Mankiller,” followed by a talkback with Gloria Steinem. Feb. 22-25, Barnard College, 3009 Broadway, Free-$12, athenafilmfestival.com

WRITING

The Write Drunk: A Salon For Reluctant Writers

Looking for a little inspiration? Or just need to write someplace that isn’t a coffee shop? Jenny Blake (Pivot podcast) and Monica McCarthy (The Happier Hour) are here for you with an afternoon-long writing sprint next to a fully stocked bar, should you need it. Whether it’s your dating profile or first novel, you’ll get practical tips, live timed writing prompts and more. Feb. 24, 3:30 p.m., Caveat, 21A Clinton St., $25-$30, caveat.nyc

SCI-FI

Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival

The Shakespeare of the science fiction realm, Philip K. Dick’s works are never far from the popular consciousness, most recently with the new Netflix series Electric Dreams. You also have him to thank for Blade Runner, Total Recall, The Man in the High Castle and many more adaptations. Now in its sixth year, this film festival of feature-length films and shorts, including world premieres and celebrity guests, will immerse you in the eerily prescient and deeply felt world of this singular novelist. Feb. 23-25, various locations, $50-$99, thephilipkdickfilmfestival.com

FILM

LitFilm

Let’s face it: Movies are where most people are introduced to famous literature, whether it’s adaptations or new works inspired by the source. Examining the intersection of literature and film, the inaugural LitFilm brings together filmmakers, critics, actors and other artists to discuss how those works are represented. This weekend includes a talk by Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”) and a documentary on the life of Palestine’s national poet, “Write Down, I am an Arab.” Through Feb. 25, Brooklyn Public Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Free, bklynlibrary.org

FOOD

Fermentation Festival

Funky food is good for you, and the Fermentation Festival is your chance to try the world of living food beyond pickles with offerings from over 40 vendors, ranging from kimchi and sauerkraut to mead and, of course, beer. There are live demos and seminars, interactive stations, arts and crafts, and live music from the Homebrewsicians and the American Sankeys. Most activities and many samples are included. Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., Brooklyn, $20, nycfermfest.com

SILLY

The Great Onesie Bar Crawl

You’ve never been this comfy while partying in public (or if you have, then this time you can do it shame-free). Wear your favorite onesie, whether it’s a costume or pajamas or some other creative piece of clothing, as long as it’s all one piece, to go drinking in Williamsburg as part of the first Great Onesie Bar Crawl. You’ll check in at the Alligator Lounge, snap pics in the photobooth, and pick up passes to get drink specials at some of your favorite local hotspots. Feb. 24, 3-9 p.m., Alligator Lounge, 600 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, $30, greatonesie.com

BEER

NYC Beer Week Opening Bash

The NYC Brewers Guild hosts events across the city dedicated to your favorite ales, lagers and more with NYC Beer Week. Events include tastings, discussions, food pairings, tap takeovers and even a bingo night. It kicks off with an official launch party at the Brooklyn Expo Center Saturday, with the chance to sample 30 local beers and over 30 others deemed worthy to join them from across the U.S. There will also be a food court, live music, games and merchandise. Feb. 24, 6-9:30 p.m., Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., Brooklyn, $55-$110, nycbrewed.com

FOOD

Charcuterie Masters

On Saturday, meat artisans square off for the title of Charcuterie Master by your vote, so be sure to sample all of the more than 60 hams, salamis, pates, sausages and more. There will also be a butchery demo by chef Rodrigo Duarte. To wash it all down, there are pairings of wine, cider and beer. Feb. 24, 6-9 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Queens, $65-$125, nyepicureanevents.com

GAMES

Oscars Trivia

Maybe you’ve been prepping for film’s biggest night by watching all of the contenders ahead of the awards show on March 4, but the only way to show your true adoration of the Academy Awards is by destroying the competition at Oscars Trivia this Sunday at Videology. Your team will answer questions about the past 89 years of the ceremony, with clips and photos. The winning team gets a free round of drinks and their own souvenir Oscar! Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Videology, 308 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, Free, videologybarandcinema.com