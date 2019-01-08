Basically Everything in NYC Is 2-for-1 During These Two Weeks

Take that movie star spin when tickets are 2-for-1 to The Rink at Rockefeller Center.

Who has any money left after the holiday season? Nobody, and on top of that it’s cold — but at least we’re getting some help with the first problem for two weeks when dozens of the city’s most popular attractions and Broadway shows are offering 2-for-1 tickets during NYC Winter Outing.

From Jan. 21 through Feb. 10, three of the city’s big discount programs through NYC & Company during the winter slow season will happen simultaneously for the first time. That means Broadway Week, Must-See Week and NYC Restaurant Week, when you can get prix fixe lunch and dinner deals at hundreds of restaurants, all converge for two weeks of cultural and culinary gluttony.

Reservations and sales start on Wednesday, Jan. 9 — and some of these deals will go fast.

What's 2-for-1 during NYC Winter Outing

Among the 59 attractions, tours, boat outings and performances you can score 2-for-1 tickets to during Must-See Week are the Houdini Museum for all you magic fans driving a revival of the genre across the city), The Rink at Rockefeller Center for the movie buffs, National Geographic’s aquarium of the future Ocean Odyssey (it’ll make you appreciate real oceans), and the Radio City Stage Door Tour, which my grandparents still talk about three decades after they took it.

Broadway Week includes 24 musicals and plays, 11 of which are new to the promotion including the oversized hit King Kong, Tina Fey’s blockbuster musical adaptation of Mean Girls and the long-running Book of Mormon.

And nearly 400 eateries have signed on to participate in NYC Restaurant Week, with prix-fixe menus of $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner.

So plan your winter with the complete lists of Broadway shows and Must-See Week attractions offering 2-for-1 tickets right here:

Full list of NYC Broadway Week 2019 (new shows in bold)

Aladdin

Anastasia

The Band’s Visit

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The Book of Mormon

The Cher Show

Chicago

Choir Boy

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

The Ferryman

Frozen

King Kong

Kinky Boots

The Lion King

Mean Girls

My Fair Lady

The Phantom of the Opera

Pretty Woman

The Prom

True West

Waitress

The Waverly Gallery

Wicked

Full list of NYC Must-See Week 2019 Attractions

9/11 Tribute Museum

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Bronx Zoo

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Brooklyn Museum

DreamWorks Trolls The Experience

Empire State Building Observatory

Fraunces Tavern Museum

Houdini Museum of New York

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art

Madame Tussauds New York

Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden

Museum at Eldridge Street Synagogue

Museum of Chinese in America

Museum of Jewish Heritage

Museum of Modern Art

Museum of the City of New York

National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey

New York Botanical Garden

One World Observatory

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square

Rubin Museum of Art

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Spyscape: Interactive Spy Museum

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

NYC Must-See Week 2019 Performances

Dance Entropy

Distinguished Concerts International New York

New York City Ballet

Show-Score

Steve Cohen's Chamber Magic

Tada! Youth Theater

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

NYC Must-See Week 2019 Boat Trips

Bateaux New York

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

CitySightseeing New York Cruises

Hornblower Cruises & Events

New York Water Taxi

Spirit of New Jersey

Spirit of New York

NYC Must-See Week 2019 Tours

Carnegie Hall Tours

Cititrek Tour & Guide Services

Gray Line CitySightseeing New York Bus Tours

Like A Local Tours

Lower Manhattan Tours

Madison Square Garden All Access Tour

New York City Photo Safari

New York Tour1

On Location Tours

Radio City Stage Door Tour

The Ride

The Tour at NBC Studios

The Wall Street Experience

Tour Noir NYC

United Nations

Walks of New York

Yankee Stadium Tours