Basically Everything in NYC Is 2-for-1 During These Two Weeks
All of New York's slow season discounts collide in 2019 for two weeks of 2-for-1 tickets to major attractions and Broadway shows — plus Restaurant Week!
Who has any money left after the holiday season? Nobody, and on top of that it’s cold — but at least we’re getting some help with the first problem for two weeks when dozens of the city’s most popular attractions and Broadway shows are offering 2-for-1 tickets during NYC Winter Outing.
From Jan. 21 through Feb. 10, three of the city’s big discount programs through NYC & Company during the winter slow season will happen simultaneously for the first time. That means Broadway Week, Must-See Week and NYC Restaurant Week, when you can get prix fixe lunch and dinner deals at hundreds of restaurants, all converge for two weeks of cultural and culinary gluttony.
Reservations and sales start on Wednesday, Jan. 9 — and some of these deals will go fast.
Among the 59 attractions, tours, boat outings and performances you can score 2-for-1 tickets to during Must-See Week are the Houdini Museum for all you magic fans driving a revival of the genre across the city), The Rink at Rockefeller Center for the movie buffs, National Geographic’s aquarium of the future Ocean Odyssey (it’ll make you appreciate real oceans), and the Radio City Stage Door Tour, which my grandparents still talk about three decades after they took it.
Broadway Week includes 24 musicals and plays, 11 of which are new to the promotion including the oversized hit King Kong, Tina Fey’s blockbuster musical adaptation of Mean Girls and the long-running Book of Mormon.
And nearly 400 eateries have signed on to participate in NYC Restaurant Week, with prix-fixe menus of $26 for a two-course lunch and $42 for a three-course dinner.
So plan your winter with the complete lists of Broadway shows and Must-See Week attractions offering 2-for-1 tickets right here:
Aladdin
Anastasia
The Band’s Visit
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The Book of Mormon
The Cher Show
Chicago
Choir Boy
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
The Ferryman
Frozen
King Kong
Kinky Boots
The Lion King
Mean Girls
My Fair Lady
The Phantom of the Opera
Pretty Woman
The Prom
True West
Waitress
The Waverly Gallery
Wicked
9/11 Tribute Museum
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
Bronx Zoo
Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Brooklyn Museum
DreamWorks Trolls The Experience
Empire State Building Observatory
Fraunces Tavern Museum
Houdini Museum of New York
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art
Madame Tussauds New York
Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden
Museum at Eldridge Street Synagogue
Museum of Chinese in America
Museum of Jewish Heritage
Museum of Modern Art
Museum of the City of New York
National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey
New York Botanical Garden
One World Observatory
Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square
Rubin Museum of Art
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
Spyscape: Interactive Spy Museum
The Rink at Rockefeller Center
Dance Entropy
Distinguished Concerts International New York
New York City Ballet
Show-Score
Steve Cohen's Chamber Magic
Tada! Youth Theater
The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
Bateaux New York
Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
CitySightseeing New York Cruises
Hornblower Cruises & Events
New York Water Taxi
Spirit of New Jersey
Spirit of New York
Carnegie Hall Tours
Cititrek Tour & Guide Services
Gray Line CitySightseeing New York Bus Tours
Like A Local Tours
Lower Manhattan Tours
Madison Square Garden All Access Tour
New York City Photo Safari
New York Tour1
On Location Tours
Radio City Stage Door Tour
The Ride
The Tour at NBC Studios
The Wall Street Experience
Tour Noir NYC
United Nations
Walks of New York
Yankee Stadium Tours