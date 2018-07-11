Where to watch the FIFA World Cup Finals in New York City

Looking for where to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in NYC? We've got your guide to the parties that take the action to the next level.

It comes down to France vs. Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals. The biggest tournament in soccer — or are we calling it football yet? — goes down Sunday, July 15. We've rounded up our favorite soccer bars, but these 2018 FIFA World Cup finals watch parties take the excitement to the next level.

On the grass at Industry City

Watch the World Cup finals at Sunset Park’s playground Industry City, which is reserving two of its outdoor courtyards for watch parties. Grab a frozen drink from the Frying Pan’s new outpost on dry land and grub from the Burger Joint, Avocaderia and more, and get ready to get loud. Free, Courtyard 1-2 and Courtyard 5-6, 274 36th St., Brooklyn

Lace up for the action at Brooklyn Bowl

Williamsburg’s bowling alley/music venue Brooklyn Bowl will open at 10 a.m. for a special all-ages screening of the World Cup finals, screening on all 14 screens throughout the venue with full sound on its concert audio system. Special happy hour deals will be in a effect during the game, including $5 beers, $6 frozen margaritas and $6 wine. If you’re up for a match-up of your own, mention "Bowling Special" at the door to receive half off your lane from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn

With Telemundo in Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center has installed bleachers and giant screens for fans to view the World Cup finals via Telemundo’s Spanish-language broadcast. Check out the vintage soccer jersey exhibit courtesy of Classic Football Shirts. Inspired to kick around a ball yourself? The New York City Football Club has installed a custom-built soccer field on Rockefeller Plaza with soccer-themed activities during and in between matches including pick-up games. Free, 45 Rockefeller Plaza

In the Kings Theater’s brand new courtyard

The Flatbush Caton Market is taking over the brand new courtyard of Brooklyn’s historic Kings Theatre for its World Cup viewing party. On the Kings Court from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., a live DJ will spin music while players face off up to 28 at a time on a 45-foot mobile soccer gaming theater in EA Sports FIFA ‘18! Branch Patties (formerly Smorgasburg staple Mr. Cutter’s), will be selling Caribbean patties, TNT Pineapple brings the jerk chicken and classic brunch food like chicken & waffles, and Jamerican Produce will be pouring the refreshments. Buy team swag on-site, too! $10, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn

Outdoors in DUMBO

The DUMBO Business Improvement District is reprising its popular outdoor screenings, first at the Sands Street Plaza (73 Sands St.) from June 14 to July 6​ on an 80-inch screen, complete with “grass” for viewers to spread out on and nearby restaurants delivering to your seat. Then catch the semifinals (July 10 and 11) and finals (July 15) at the Manhattan Bridge Archway on a super-size screen. Various vendors will be cooking food for purchase both games.