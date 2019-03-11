3 great things to do in New York City this week

You could look at daylight saving time as a glass-half-empty or half-full situation. If you choose to be optimistic, an extra hour of sunlight will force you to go out there and make the most of it after you clock out of work. Here are some events that you can check out this week with your new sense of optimism and drive!

Weezer & The Pixies at Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, March 12

Depending on what camp you fall into, Weezer should have either called it quits after their second album, “Pinkerton,” or they have been one of the most consistently fun, if not head-scratching, big bands in modern rock. The band will be headlining MSG this Tuesday on the heels of two releases this year, the cheeseball covers album “The Teal Album,” which includes their cover of Toto’s “Africa,” and their Dave Sitek-produced album “The Black Album.” The rest of the bill is top-notch, with indie-rock godfathers Pixies, TV On the Radio (Dave Sitek included) and Basement.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Madison Square Garden is located at 7th Avenue and 32nd Street. Ticket prices vary by section.

Salsa Party at the Brooklyn Museum

Thursday, March 14

The Brooklyn Museum has been celebrating its “season of salsa” all month long coinciding with their Frida Kahlo exhibit. This Thursday they will be throwing a free Salsa Party hosted by Balmir Latin Dance Studio! Those who attend will receive a free class followed by live music and performances from some of the best salsa dance teams Brooklyn has to offer.

The party will go from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Brooklyn Museum is located at 200 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. This event is absolutely free!

Bob Odenkirk & David Cross at The Bell House

Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15

The influence of Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’ wildly-ahead-of-its-time sketch show “Mr. Show with Bob and David” can be felt all over the alternative comedy scene. It’s safe to say that without their off-kilter brand of obscure humor, we would have never had shows like “Key & Peele,” “Inside Amy Schumer” and countless others. It’s pretty rare when these two comedy legends take the stage together, so any chance to see them should be taken seriously. The night also promises some surprise guests, so who knows what they have in store.

Both shows start at 7 p.m. The Bell House is located on 149 7th St. in Brooklyn. Both nights are sold out, but this is definitely a situation where StubHub will be your friend!