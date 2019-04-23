5 fun things to do in Grand Central Terminal this May

From Cinco de Mayo to Mother's Day and Memorial Day, New York City's Grand Central Terminal will have plenty of options for New Yorkers and tourists looking to make some new memories this spring. Here are five specials happening at NYC's Grand Central Terminal in May 2019.

1. May 3 - May 5: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Grand Central

Grand Central terminal shops and restaurants will celebrate Cinco de Mayo during the first week of May with margarita specials and other Mexican fare. The Bar at Great Northern Food Hall will have special Dulce Vida margaritas and a four-beer bucket of Bronx Brewery Que Milagro Mexican-style lager, available May 4 and May 5. La Chula will be serving special Taco de Carnitas, made with braised pork for $4.25 from May 3 to May 5; and Central Cellars is celebrating with Don Julio Claro Anejo 70th Anniversary tequila for $74.94, available for taking shots or mixing margaritas.

2. May 24 - May 27: Mark Memorial Day at Grand Central

Joe Coffee will offer a buy-one, get-one half off deal on its specialty instant coffee priced from $18 to $22 from May 24 to May 27. The Bar at Great Northern Food Hall will be celebrating on May 27 with special pricing on Salute Vodka mixed drinks and cocktails. A portion of the sales will directly support initiatives making a positive impact on the veteran community. Tia’s Place will be selling Memorial Day limited items such as its one shoulder kaftan for $110, off-shoulder tribal dress for $24, and adjustable cocoon maxi dress for $62.

3. Month of May: Mother's Day at Grand Central

Some Mother's Day festivities will be offered at Grand Central Terminatl throughout the entire month of May. Visitors can toast to mom at The Bar at Great Northern Food Hall on May 11 and May 12 with a cocktail from the new Spring menu or pick up a Strawberry Lemongrass Tart at Bien Cuit for something sweet. Central Cellars will also be offering a Berne Inspiration Provence Rose for $32.94. Shoppers can grab a variety of gifts for mom at Diptyque, InnaSense, and Central Watch or choose from a variety of Mother’s Day gift sets starting at $25 at Rituals. Tia’s Place is also offering its ‘Tired Mom’ tote for $25, and other various jewelry pieces.

4. Grand Central Guided Tours

MTA Metro-North Railroad has joined forces with The Municipal Art Society of New York (MAS) and Orpheo Inc. to offer daily docent-guided tours of Grand Central Terminal. The 75-minute tour runs daily at 12:30 p.m. and highlights the history, architecture, and operation of Grand Central, which is one of the world’s largest train terminals. Tickets cost $30 for adults, $20 for seniors, students, children, members of the military, Metro-North riders with same-day ticket stubs, and MAS members.