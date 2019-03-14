5 Ways to spend your St. Patty’s Day in NYC

This Sunday, the sounds of pennywhistle and zig-zagging merrymakers dressed in green will descend upon every corner of New York City to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. With the holiday falling on a weekend this year, the feeling of having the world as your oyster can be a little bit overwhelming, to say the least. Here are five things you can do this Sunday to make the most of your St. Patty’s Day in the city.

2019 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Pint of Guinness at The Dead Rabbit

While this Financial District institution has earned the title of “World’s Best Bar” due to its extensive and delicious cocktail menu, its attention to boozy perfection also extends to pouring the perfect pint of Guinness. And if you are going to be drinking Ireland’s greatest export besides the music of Thin Lizzy on St. Patty’s Day, you will want to make sure that The Dead Rabbit is at the top of your list. After polishing off a few pints, you might want to try out their Old Fashioned. I mean, hey, you’ll already be there!

The Dead Rabbit is located at 30 Water St.

Corned beef and cabbage at Molly’s

It’s a known fact that at some point after a long day of drinking and bouncing around the city, you will need to eat something. But why settle for something quick like a dollar slice in between bars when you could actually keep the spirit alive for dinner? Molly’s Shebeen Pub and Restaurant near Gramercy Park is not only known for its great selection of drafts and spirits, but also for serving up some of the best traditional Irish cuisine in the city. For the full St. Patrick’s Day experience, try the corned beef and cabbage or Molly’s traditional shepherd’s pie with ground sirloin, veggies and mashed potatoes. Molly’s Shebeen Pub and Restaurant is located at 287 3rd Ave. Related Articles Fun things to do in Boston for St. Paddy’s Day 2019

“To-Rye-Aye: An All-Star Tribute to Dexy’s Midnight Runners” at The Bell House

The Gowanus indie-rock club The Bell House will be offering a little change of pace for those who are looking to celebrate St. Patty’s Day but might not want to deal with a bar packed to the gills with people shout-singing along to whatever vaguely Irish song comes on the jukebox. This year, The Bell House has assembled a tribute show to the Irish band Dexy’s Midnight Runners fronted by punk lifer and podcast host Ted Leo with members of Gramercy Arms, Elk City and Nova Social. Honestly, singing along to “Come on Eileen” with a tumbler of whiskey sounds like a pretty good way to spend a Sunday, regardless of it being a holiday. Doors open at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15. The Bell House is located at 149 7th St. in Brooklyn.

End your night by saying goodbye to The Old Carriage Inn