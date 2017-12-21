8 festive things to do in NYC on Christmas weekend

TELEVISION

The Alienist Costume Installation

While you’re holiday shopping at the Columbus Circle Holiday Market this weekend, take a moment to check out the new costume and art installation that’s just gone up ahead of the Jan. 22 premiere of TNT’s The Alienist. A psychological thriller set in 1896 starring Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning, the show offers some sumptuous lace gowns, silk gloves, lined vests and more inspired by New York’s Gilded Age — with a killer twist. Through Jan. 5, Time Warner Center, 10 Columbus Circle, Free, turner.com

MUSIC

Make Music Winter

If you like pagan rituals or making noise in public, then you’ll love Make Music Winter. New Yorkers gather in all five boroughs to make beautiful music together in honor of the solstice (there’s also one in June). Simply find your local meet-up (there are over 12) and learn what you need to do; your team might produce chanting, jazz, smartphone sounds or even thumb-piano (yes). Then parade to your endpoint, which ideally will be your chapter’s designated after-party! Dec. 21, noon-8 p.m., multiple locations, free, makemusicny.org

THEATER

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

People forget that one of the original monster stories, Frankenstein, was written by a woman. The Romantic Century’s new production rights that wrong my weaving in Mary Shelley’s letters and diaries from the time — when she became a mother — to create a parallel narrative about a man creating a monster. The production stars Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) and features music from the 19th century by Liszt, Schubert and Bach. Dec. 21-Jan. 7, 2018, Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 W. 42nd St., $40-$140, romanticcentury.org

PARTY

Ugly Sweater Party

Attic Rooftop might be known for its club vibes during Saturday Night Rise, but this weekend is all about Friday. Revelers are invited to wear a little more clothing than they’re used to rocking at the Midtown venue to look the part for an Ugly Sweater Party. Come dressed for it and you’ll be able to get inside without a cover charge. You’ll want to line up before 10, when there will be an hourlong open bar just before the night really kicks off — in true seasonal style. Dec. 22, 10 p.m.-4 a.m., Attic Rooftop, 251 W. 48th St., free-$20, theattic-nyc.com

TRIVIA

Elf Trivia Night

Hey, Buddy. Do you like Elf, the 2003 film starring WIll Ferrell — or do you like Elf way too much? If it’s the latter, you might actually stand a chance against the die-hard trivia players and movie fans who are likely to show up Saturday at Stone Creek. You can play solo, but that’s not really in the Christmas spirit, now is it? Otherwise, it might make more sense to reserve tickets for your whole team in advance. Drinking is encouraged, just don’t eat the yellow snow. Dec. 23, 5 p.m., Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, 140 E. 27th St., free (RSVP), triviaad.com

COMEDY

Breakfast with Santa & Elfprov

Elves can be a little mischievous; it’s just in their nature. But when you start shaping their story, and it’s all improvised live onstage while Santa’s busy taking notes on what kids want for Christmas, it’s bound to get even sillier than usual. Comedians entertain families in this annual event at the Broadway Comedy Club, creating scenes with audience input while they enjoy a continental breakfast and wait to take photos with Santa. Bring your own camera (aka phone). Dec. 23, 9:30-11 a.m., Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 52rd St., $25-$50, fpny.org

PARTY

Under the Mistletoe Pre-Christmas Bash

There are many ways to interpret the giving season, and DUMBO nightlife hotspot Lady’s is giving us their take on it with Under the Mistletoe. Ladies (obviously) get the best deal, with no cover all night and an open vodka bar; men can get in on the fun with no cover before midnight. We’re hoping there’s plenty of actual mistletoe for an extra incentive (which does not replace consent, gentlemen). Music for the event will come from Fugi Slims, Will Gates and Trueblends. Dec. 23, 11 p.m.-4 a.m., Lady’s NYC, 572 Fulton St., Brooklyn, Free, ladysnyc.com

CRUISE

Cocoa and Carols Holiday Cruise

Get in the holiday spirit on the Cocoa and Carols Holiday Cruise. It’s just what the name promises: You’ll sail around the harbor for nearly two hours, taking in the views on the Hudson and East rivers. Cookies and cocoa are included, plus one adult beverage (with a cash bar available for more, natch). Singers perform with a live band — and you’re encouraged to join in! Through Dec. 30, Chelsea Piers, Pier 62 at W. 22nd St., $64, fareharbor.com