8 fun things to do with dad on Father's Day weekend in NYC

Don't overthink it — steak, baseball, whiskey and quality time together is what dad wants on Father's Day weekend. Here's our guide to making it great.

You know where you’re taking dad if he’s a steak dinner guy. We’ve got some ideas for making his Father’s Day just a bit more special.

For the longtime New Yorker dad

Ride a regular old train to the Brighton Beach stop, where you’ll be treated to free rides on tons of vintage trains courtesy of the Transit Museum. Relive the days of New York past on trains including the Train of Many Metals, the BRT/BMT D-Type Triplex and B-Type cars and Brooklyn Union elevated gate cars. The real gift, of course, is letting dad tell all of his "back in my day" stories while you very considerately refrain from rolling your eyes. June 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free, nytransitmuseum.org

For the outdoorsy dad

If your dad wishes he could get out into nature more but doesn’t have the time, good news. Saturday is Central Park’s summer edition of Outdoor Adventures, with rock climbing, stand-up paddle boarding, zip lining, log rolling, parkour — basically a big day of summer camp fun for all ages. Activities are all free and equipment is provided. June 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Central Park Bandshell, nycgovparks.org

For the Yankees supporters

It’s been too long since you and your dad went to a baseball game. The Mets are out of town all weekend, but the Yankees will play in the Bronx from Friday through Sunday. Longtime fans will want to head to Yankee Stadium on Sunday morning for the team’s annual Old Timers Day, bringing some of the team’s greats back to the field including Andy Pettitte, Jason Giambi, Whitey Ford, Reggie Jackson and more. Tickets from $38, mlb.com/yankees

For the steakhouse dad willing to try something new

New York’s hottest steakhouse right now is Cote, the Michelin-starred Korean meat palace with the cuts he knows prepared in modern ways. The star of chef David Shim’s menu is the Butcher’s Feast, enough for the whole family to try four speciality cuts from Cote’s in-house dry-aging room with cuts like American wagyu and steaks aged for up to 110 days, alongside a traditional Korean barbecue spread. In addition to traditional cocktails, the bar also specialized in craft soju. 16 W. 22nd St., cotenyc.com

For the whiskey loving-dad

Dad has his favorite whiskeys, sure, but there are so many new bottles coming out of distilleries all over the world, it’s worth broadening his horizons. Beginning Father’s Day weekend, The Time New York Hotel’s LeGrande Lounge will host Rachna Hukmani’s Whiskey Stories series that pairs a set of whiskeys with bites. And for Father’s Day weekend, the tastings will be accompanied by a comedian telling hilarious dad jokes and stories. June 17, 2 p.m., 244 W. 49 St., tickets are $119pp, available by calling 212-320-2939, email vip@legrandeny.com or eventbrite.com

For the dad who’d rather be golfing

The U.S. Open, one of golf’s biggest weekends, coincides with Father’s Day. If your dad wishes he were playing on some of the world’s best championship links, get him on the virtual versions at Five Iron Golf. Dad will be swinging real clubs on his choice of 93 digital courses at the Flatiron studio, which also has an on-site bar with beer and wine. 138 Fifth Ave., Floor 4, half hour for $40, full hour for $60, up to four players per simulator, fiveirongolf.com

For the throwback dad

This Saturday is also the best day to be at Coney Island all season as sailors and sirens and all the other creatures of the sea march down Surf Avenue during the Mermaid Parade. Instead of crowding in with the spectators though, you and dad can take in the atmosphere on a couple spins of Deno’s Wonder Wheel, from the top of the Cyclone and all the many tall rides of Luna Park, then find seats at your favorite Boardwalk restaurant as the glittering paraders put on a second unofficial processional. June 16, parade starts at 1 p.m. at West 21st Street and Surf Avenue

For the hip dad

All dads like to feel cool, and one of the best ways to keep up with the world is podcasts. One of the biggest names in the business, Gimlet, is bringing a full weekend of talks with some of its biggest starts to Brooklyn for GimletFest. Get entrepreneurial tips from StartUp, go behind the scenes of Crimetown, and speculate about UFOs at Science Vs. June 16-17, festival passes are $25, gimletfest.com