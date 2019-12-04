8 Must-see holiday themed boozy pop-ups

New York City becomes a little more magical during the holiday season. Buildings are decked out, and there are all kinds of pop-ups waiting to be explored. Not to mention, rooftop bars turn into winter wonderlands. If you’re looking to stay warm this holiday season by having a cocktail or five, I’ve put together a list of the nine best boozy pop-ups to check out this winter.

I’ll see you there!

Baileys Treat Bar at Bloomingdale’s

A few weekends before the holidays, Bailey’s is setting up shop at Bloomingdale’s. The pop-up will be at the department store's 59th street location and will serve Baileys with hot chocolate and mochas. The treat bar will also have festive toppings for your drink of choice, as well as a photo booth. The drinks are free!

Thursday, December 12 – Sunday, December 15, Thursday - Friday: 5–8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday: 12-5p.m., Thursday, December 19 – Sunday, December 22, Thursday - Friday: 5–8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday: 12–5 p.m., Friday, December 27 – Sunday, December 29, Friday: 5–8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday: 12–5 p.m., Bloomingdale’s, 1000 Third Avenue 59th Street and, Lexington Ave

‘The Winter Rose Garden’ at The Lobby Bar at Dream Downtown

The popular bar is launching its first-holiday pop-installation, which will be up until March 2020. The spot is decked out in beautiful roses and will make you feel like you’re in wonderland. This pop-up is nothing short of magical. They even have some special drinks to try out like their Winter Daiquiri will cost you $18, but it features rum, simple syrup, Barking Irons white night, lime juice, and apple slices. Don’t forget to check out some of their other cocktails as well.

Now- February 2020, Sunday – Thursday from 5 p.m. - 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. – 3 a.m., 355 W 16th St

‘Midwinter Nights’ Dream’ at PHD Terrace

The year-round rooftop bar gets festive this holiday season. This holiday season, the bar is decked out with thousands of sparkling lights, with gold and white floral installations, swings, and more. There is even a tunnel of lights, which is an Instagram dream come true. When visiting this lively bar, check out some of their holiday specials like their Peppermint mojito. The drink will cost you $17 and is severed in an ornament with rum, muddled mint, peppermint syrup, lime, mini candy canes, and mint.

Now- February 2020, Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 1 a.m., Thursday from 4 p.m. – 2 a.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 4 a.m., Sunday from 10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m., 485 7th Ave 18th floor

‘Pink Holiday Playground’ at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge

If you’re obsessed with the color pink, we’ve got the perfect spot for you! The Pink Holiday Playground at Magic hour is the first-holiday pop-up installation to all things pink. The rooftop bar will have pink lights everywhere you look, rotating mirror balls and massive teddy bears. If you check out this hot-spot, we suggest going for their $26 snow globe cocktail. The snow globe cocktail has cherry noir vodka, elderflower liqueur, white cranberry, pineapple, and pink sprinkles.

Now- February 2020, Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 1 a.m., Thursday from 4 p.m. – 2 a.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 4 a.m., Sunday from 10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m., 485 7th Ave 18th floor

The NoMad Bar Holiday Spectacular

The famous bar will run a pop-up on Sundays nights until December 22. You can choose if you want to be naughty or nice this season by picking up a cocktail from their naughty or nice list. If you’re feeling a bit naughty, check out their Not the buttons! Cocktail for $18, which has Bourbon, sherry, ginger, lemon, and brown butter. If you’re more into nice cocktails, check out their candy cane colada, which has absinthe, Branca menta, coconut, and pineapple.

Every Sunday until December 22, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., 1170 Broadway and 28th street

Clicquot Chalet at Mr. Purple

Mr. Purple is bringing the ski-lodge inspired pop-up to New York City. The rooftop bar is the ultimate cozy spot to hang out this winter; the spot will have plenty of blankets, digital fireplaces, and more. The pop-up has its own champagne bar and festive cocktails. Although we love champagne here at booze and brews, we also love a good cocktail. Check out their snow day cocktail, which has belvedere vodka, cocoa, almond milk, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Now- February 2020, Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. – 2 a.m., Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 a.m., Sunday from 11 a.m.- 2 a.m., 180 Orchard Street, 15th Floor

Tacky Christmas Takeover at The Late Late

If you crave something a little more eclectic this holiday season, you’re going to fall in love with The Late Late’s Tacky Christmas take over. The spot is decked in fun, festive, and tacky décor this holiday season. If you’re checking out this spot, we suggest ordering an Oh F…udge drink for $16, which has Hennessy VS, house hot chocolate, whipped cream, and nutmeg.

Now- January 2020, Monday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Tuesday from 4 p.m. – 2 a.m., Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 3 a.m., Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., 159 E Houston street

Grinchy Tavern

This holiday season, the East Village Tavern is about to become a whole lot more green. The Grinch stole Whoville’s decorations will overtake the tavern. The tavern is serving up some Whoville classics like the Grinchhopper for $13, which will feature crème de cacao, green creme de menthe, and heavy cream. Plus, every hour, red and green jello shots will be served for free.

Now- January 1, 2020, Sunday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., 158 Loisaida Avenue