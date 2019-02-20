Break into the jewelry industry with this exciting career fair

On Friday, March 8, at 9:30 a.m., GIA (Gemological Institute of America) will be bringing its annual Jewelry Career Fair to New York City’s Javits Center. This daylong event will include a panel discussion on “Job Success in Today’s Market” with some of the most influential leaders in the gem and jewelry industry, along with meet-and-greets with recruiters from such big names as Tiffany & Co., Hearts on Fire, The Real Real, Christian Dior Couture, JTV, Brilliant Earth and David Yurman.

Those who attend the GIA Jewelry Career Fair will also have the opportunity to meet with career coaches who can assist those who may be trying to make a jump into the industry or need guidance in navigating their career searches. These one-on-one counseling sessions can be scheduled early in the morning upon arrival.

This event is the perfect peek behind the curtain into an industry that may seem too daunting to pursue a career in and will surely answer any burning questions you may have about the jewelry business.

“We really allow the opportunity for job seekers, or the general public, to get up close with these companies,” explains Peter Harts, manager of career services at GIA. “It’s a great opportunity to hear from CEOs and meet members of the industry that have many years of experience and are well-respected in gems and jewelry. Just to be able to shake hands with them and really have a conversation, it allows the ability to start your own relationships and look for mentors and inspiration in the industry. [It will] open your eyes to other opportunities or avenues you may not have known were there.”

Speakers at this year’s Jewelry Career Fair panel will include Caryl Capeci, president of Hearts on Fire; Lisa Bridge, president and CEO of Ben Bridge Jeweler; Timothy B. Matthews, president and CEO of Jewelry Television; Lisa Nikfarjam, president of Lisa Nik Inc.; and Daniel Wisner, assistant technical designer at Alexis Bittar, who is also a recent scholarship recipient and graduate of GIA. The panel is moderated by GIA’s president and CEO Susan Jacques. This freewheeling discussion amongst some of the industry’s brightest stars will shine a light on what it takes to be successful in the gem and jewelry industry.

“There’s a wealth of knowledge in the room,” explains Harts. “Whether you are looking for a job, inspiration, or looking to get more education on what the jewelry industry has to offer, it’s a great event all around.”

The GIA Jewelry Career Fair will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at the Javits Center. To register and view the day’s schedule, head over to gia.edu.