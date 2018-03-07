Astor Place pizzeria will host free weddings on Pi Day

On Pi Day, six couples will celebrate their love of pizza and each other by getting married for free at &Pizza in Astor Place. Photo: Facebook

“Goin' to the pizza parlor and we’re gonna get married,” is not how the classic Dixie Cups song goes. But that’s exactly what six NYC couples are going to do next Wednesday, March 14 — Pi Day! — when &pizza converts its pizzeria (located at 740 Broadway, Astor Place) into a free wedding chapel.

This is the third year in a row that the D.C.-based pizza chain will host local couples who want to tie the (garlic) knot and save, oh, thousands of dollars in wedding costs. The tradition began in 2015, when &Pizza married one couple at their flagship shop on U Street in D.C. This year the company will host a dozen weddings at shops in each of its major metropolitan locations — D.C., Manhattan, Baltimore and Philly.

What's the occasion? "The ampersand stands for connectedness, and what stronger connection is there than that of marriage?" &pizza explains in a statement.

The love-and-pizza-loving restaurant offers more than just a free legal ceremony and free pizza. &pizza takes care of all the accoutrements, providing an open bar of beer, wine and champagne, flowers courtesy of UrbanStems, wedding cakes from Milk Bar, a framed wedding photo via Framebridge, Lyft rides for the new couple — “and more day-of surprises,” according to the company.

Doors will be open at the shop on Wednesday, so if you’re curious to witness your first pizza wedding, you can head on over. Maybe it will give you inspiration to get your vows in order before next Pi Day. Every January, &pizza puts out a call for applications on its social channels and selects local couples. Hey, next year that could be you and your (broke) pizza-loving honey!