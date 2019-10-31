Aperol has joined forces with City Harvest NYC to help New Yorkers in need

We love a good cocktail here at Booze and Brews, but if there’s a cocktail that can give back to the local community, we love that even more. Today’s column is all about how a cocktail, an Instagram photo, and a slice of pizza can help feed New Yorkers in need.

Aperol has joined forces with City Harvest NYC to raise money to combat hunger in New York City to celebrate national pizza month. Although National Pizza month was October, they’re keeping the festivities going until November 15.

I spoke with Rebecca Fontes, Director of Business Partnerships at City Harvest about the partnership and Fontes told me that, “For over 35 years, City Harvest has been dedicated to feeding New Yorkers in need, and our work is only possible through the support of partners like Aperol.”

Fontes added, “Nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers struggle to put food on their tables, and every $1 donated helps us feed a family for a day. We’re thrilled to be a part of the #AperolLovesPizza campaign and are grateful to all who participate for supporting City Harvest.”

Every time you go to a participating restaurant, if you post on Instagram in your feed or on your Instagram stories using the hashtag #APEROLLOVESPIZZA and tag @AperolUSA + @CityHarvestNYC, Aperol will donate to City Harvest, which will feed one NYC family for a day. It’s literally that easy, no strings attached.

I also spoke with Lana Kouznetsov US Category Marketing Director, European Icons at Aperol, about the partnership and she said that “We are excited to partner with City Harvest as they share our passion of bringing people together for joyous charitable campaigns such as #APEROLLOVESPIZZA.”

Additionally, Kouznetsov said, “Through this partnership, we are giving back to an amazing cause while also encouraging New Yorker’s to enjoy the perfect combination of pizza and Aperol Spritz with friends this fall. We are proud to be in partnership with City Harvest and are excited to see all of the good we are able to bring forth – together!”

The locations participating in #APEROLLOVESPIZZA in New York City are as follows:

• Ribalta: 48 e. 12th St., New York, NY 10003

• Marta: 29 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016

• Cecconi’s DUMBO: 55 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

• Antica Pesa: 115 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

• Vics: 31 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012

• Rossopomodoro: 118 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011

• Covina: 127 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016

I don’t know about you, but you can find me eating and drinking at these spots exclusively until November 15.